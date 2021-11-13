Every November, we remember the 327,000 veterans who make up part of our communities here in Minnesota. On Veterans Day, I am reminded again of how grateful I am to have these brave, courageous, and patriotic men and women who have made great sacrifices in order to protect our great country.
In addition to recognizing some of the strongest members of our society, it is important to look back at the history of the day. Following World War I, which was known as the Great War at the time, officially ended as the Treaty of Versailles was signed. President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11th in honor of the brave Americans who fought and helped to restore peace among nations.
First known as Armistice Day, the holiday’s intent was to celebrate and honor veterans of World War I; the name was changed to Veterans Day so that “a grateful nation might pay the appropriate homage to the veterans of all its wars who have contributed so much to the preservation of this Nation.”
I hope this week, and every week, you take the opportunity to express thanks to those who have contributed so much in service to our country. Of the over 19 million veterans in our country, each of them deserves special recognition, honor, and gratitude on this day.
I would like to send extra appreciation to the many veterans in our great District 30. You are an incredible addition to our community and homes. Thank you for your service.
If you would like to read more about the history of Veterans Day, the US Department of Veterans Affairs has many resources. For local resources, you may contact Sherburne County Veterans Services at 763-765-3100.
As always, please feel free to contact my office with your thoughts or legislative concerns. Please send an email to Sen.Mary.Kiffmeyer@Senate.MN or call at 651-296-5655. — Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake
