The Central MN Arts Board has awarded $125,500 in Arts Recovery Support to 13 area organizations, including SOAR Regional Arts.
SOAR received $10,000 to support the reopening of its fall family musical and to pay local artists and staff to create art and continue to provide free opportunities to the community.
SOAR Regional Arts is a nonprofit organization, the purpose of which is to enrich, educate, and entertain the communities of St Michael, Otsego, Albertville, and Rogers by providing an exceptional performing arts experience, according to the organization’s website.
The Central MN Arts Board’s Arts Recovery Support grant provides funds up to $10,000 for organizational recovery, rebuilding staff, reopening programming, modified remote programming or other costs related to pandemic recovery, organizational stability, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Funding for this grant program is provided through an appropriation from the Minnesota Legislature with money from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.