Sherburne County has received a $38,500 grant in partnership with Stearns and Isanti counties to buy cross-country skis, ski boots, snowshoes and a trailer for use in county parks.

“During the winter, we will share this equipment in the three county park systems to allow people to get out and experience the outdoors,” County Administrator Bruce Messelt told the County Board.

Messelt announced the grant award at the Tuesday, July 12, board meeting and congratulated Gina Hugo, Sherburne County parks coordinator, on the successful grant application.

Load comments