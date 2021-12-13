People who enjoy outdoor recreation in the Sherburne County area will soon have their experiences enhanced, once recommendations are approved to fund $1.25 million for acquisition of the Big Elk Lake property.
The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission just completed its extensive application review process and chose the Big Elk Lake Project and 19 other parks and trails around the state for a record $12.2 million in funding for fiscal year 2023. The commission will now ask the Minnesota Legislature to approve the recommendations through the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund, one of four funds created by the 2008 Minnesota Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. The Legislature has annually approved the commission’s requests, since Legacy Funds are already dedicated and may only be spent to support parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.
“We are elated to have been selected for this grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, which will allow us to acquire this exquisite property to create a large nature-based park that prioritizes tribal partnerships, habitat restoration and water quality protection,” said Gina Hugo, Sherburne County parks coordinator. “Area residents and visitors already enjoy the relaxation and beauty they find within the Sherburne County parks, and this needed funding will fill a gap in the western portion of the county, allowing more people to enjoy meaningful connection with nature and an active lifestyle.”
“Acquisition and development of this new parkland will do much more than offer additional outdoor recreational opportunities,” noted Sherburne County Commissioner Felix Schmiesing, whose district includes the new park area. “It will also protect and celebrate our community’s ancestral and historic heritage, which spans thousands of years.”
Sherburne County staff encourage people to reach out to legislators to encourage them to pass the Legacy Bill in the 2022 session, which not only provides funding for parks and trails, but also water quality, arts, and history.
“Every grant awardee is very deserving, and we commend them for how thoroughly they described their needs in their grant applications,” said Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Executive Director Renee Mattson. “It’s the dedicated people at the local level who make greater Minnesota’s parks and trails really shine, and we’re pleased to assist them with their efforts.”
The commission provides recommendations to the Minnesota Legislature for grants to parks and trails of regional significance in the 80 counties outside the seven-county metropolitan area. Since 2014 the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission has awarded more than $52 million in grants to over 50 regional parks and trails. Combined with $20 million in community matches, grants are used to fund infrastructure improvements, land acquisitions, new facilities, trail rehabilitation and more. Additional information may be found at gmrptcommission.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.