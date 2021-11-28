Sherburne County commissioners have approved a program that makes available grant money for nonprofits that have suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible organizations can begin applying for those funds immediately. Qualifying nonprofits may receive a one-time grant of up to $20,000.
The Community Resource Recovery Grant Program will support organizations that provide county residents with housing services, food, childcare programs, employment opportunities and access to social and mental health services to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
To be eligible for the grant money, nonprofits must show at least a 20% financial impact directly related to the pandemic. For more information and to apply, go to www.co.sherburne.mn.us and click on the news item “Nonprofit Grant Program” to find the link to the application.
The application window will close Dec. 31.
