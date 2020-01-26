Grant funding OK’d for mental health services in Sherburne jail

Sherburne County commissioners approved on Jan. 21 the receipt of additional grant funding in the amount of $44,596 for 2020 from the Community Adult Mental Health Initiative and authorized execution of a contract addendum with Nystrom’s & Associates for implementation of the initiative.
Sherburne County Health and Human Services has had a long-standing agreement and partnership with the Community Adult Mental Health Initiative amongst Benton, Stearns and Wright counties. Additional grant funding became available in 2020 for persons who are currently incarcerated in the Benton, Sherburne, Stearns or Wright county jails and who are the financial responsibility of one of the four counties.
The grant amount for 2020 is $44,596. The services provided under this grant will include providing resources and referrals for services including, but not limited to: housing, medical/health care, substance use disorder services, vocational, and legal aid to persons who are currently residing in the Benton, Sherburne, Stearns or Wright county jail who have or are presumed to have a serious and persistent mental illness.
