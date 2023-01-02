by Jim Boyle
Editor
Marg Saeger summed up the 2022 Granny’s Closet Angel Program with one word: “Wow!”
The organization, with arms in Anoka and Sherburne counties, had 160 clients receive gifts from 103 Angel shoppers in Sherburne County alone.
The Angel Program is Granny’s Closet’s biggest event of the year. Seniors and disabled adults in need, with the help of their county or agency workers, fill out a wish list. These wish lists are sent to Granny’s Closet, and volunteers match the wishes to Angels who anonymously purchase and wrap the presents.
“We then host a two-day gift drop in early December resulting in a room full of Christmas gifts to be delivered,” said Saeger, who is the vice president of the Sherburne County chapter of Granny’s Closet.
“The grateful responses we get from the agency workers and the recipients warm our hearts,” Saeger siad.
One case worker said: “I dropped off a few of the gifts yesterday that are from your organization and your generous donators. Most have decided to not open their gifts until Christmas Day (and for some it will be the ONLY present they get, which is why I nominate them).
“The clients I have are so beyond grateful for these gifts, one of them broke down (and shed) the biggest tears I’ve seen when I dropped off the four bags filled with gifts! I really hope people see the impact, without seeing the impact!”
Granny’s Closet officials offer a huge thank you to all the Angels that took part and purchased gifts for the participants in the program, to the case managers, nurses and social workers at the various sites who picked up the gifts, and to all of the volunteers that made the program run so smoothly and efficiently.
The Angel program is just part of what Granny’s Closet does as it operates year-round. Granny’s Closet is a local nonprofit organization working to improve the quality of life for both senior citizens and adults with disabilities in Sherburne and Anoka counties.
“We do this with the help of case managers or residential facility coordinators to provide their clients with personal care items, household goods, and clothing,” Saeger said. “Our goal is to help people age with dignity and feel empowered to maintain their quality of life. Many of our seniors and disabled adults have very limited incomes and often do without things that many of us take for granted, including shampoo, dish soap, facial tissue, toilet paper, new towels and sheets, etc. All of these are provided at no cost.”
Granny’s Closet is staffed entirely by volunteers, including a board of directors.
“Everything we provide is donated to us or purchased with funds received through fundraising events like Pizza Ranch Impact Night and Give to the Max Day as well as individual donations through GiveMN, PayPal and Amazon, or local grants from the community, including the Elk River Lions Club, Three Rivers Community Foundation, and Walmart,” Saeger said.
More information about Granny’s Closet can be found at grannyscloset.org.
