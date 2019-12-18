Grandpa Bob, like many other foster grandparents, has made tremendous impact on children
Volunteers from Catholic Charities Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program gathered at Jack and Jim’s Event Center in Duelm recently to recognize volunteers’ efforts and to honor their dedication to the children in the communities they serve.
One of the honorees was Bob McFarlane, who was recognized for 15 years of service as a foster grandpa, including volunteer efforts at Otsego Elementary School. McFarlane started his foster grandparent journey in Long Prairie, then Browerville and now serves at Otsego Elementary School, part of the Elk River Area School District.
Grandpa Bob is a character, according to Pat Braun, the area supervisor for the Catholic Charities Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program.
“He dresses in costumes to encourage the students to read and has dressed as a pirate, with his monkey, Scar, on his shoulder,” Braun said. “He was a pirate, as the kindergarteners learned the letter R, or ‘RRRRRR’ as pirates like to say.”
Prairie View Elementary and Middle School third grade teacher Brenna Lavalier-Kortenkamp got to know the volunteer when she worked at Otsego Elementary.
“I am honored to have ever had Grandpa Bob serve in my classroom,” Lavalier-Kortenkamp said.
A few of the ways he supported Lavalier-Kortenkamp’s classroom was he read with students who didn’t have support at home and worked on math facts with them while motivating and holding kids accountable for growth.
He dressed up for any and all festive days at school. He also played games and taught art to the “Breakfast Club” to form relationships for students who struggled with school attendance and he was always willing to take on everything.
“It was not uncommon to catch him sitting on the gymnasium floor, wearing a patriotic or holiday themed construction paper headband, amongst the kinder (kindergarten) students for a sing-along,” Lavalier-Kortenkamp said.
A former principal commented that it was so interesting to watch the dynamics of having Grandpa Bob in the school and to see the mutual admiration.
Also present was Marlys Bolin who is a foster grandparent at Twin Lakes Elementary and Nancy Arnold who is a foster grandparent at Zimmerman Elementary.
“There is a special connection between grandparents and children, and this is seen every day,” Braun said.
The Foster Grandparent Program matches adults (ages 55 and up) with kids who are in need, such as students who are struggling in school with their academics, who need a positive role model or who need a friendly face and a smile.
“The students and the foster grandparents bring out the best in each other,” Braun said. “Not every grandparent can say they have hundreds of grandchildren, but that is what happens in schools and other sites where foster grandparents serve.”
The foster grandparent may not know all of the names of the students, but the students know them as Grandma or Grandpa. During this holiday season and all the year through, the gift they give is their presence, Braun said.
This year marks the 54th anniversary of the Foster Grandparent Program, and the belief that inspired its start in 1965 could not be truer today: Seniors have extraordinary gifts and talents to share with children who need extra support.
About Catholic Charities Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program
Foster grandparents help children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies. Through their service, the foster grandparents create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most.
Senior Corps, which is under the direction of the Corporation for National and Community Service, consists of the Foster Grandparent Program, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud
