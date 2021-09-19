The community is invited to celebrate the grand reopening of Elk River’s premier wellness center, The Perpetual Health Alliance.
Lovingly nicknamed “The Pearl” by its owners Dr. Carrie Collyard-Glinsek and Wayne Cornelius, the brick building at 810 Highway 10 that formerly housed the offices of the Elk River Area School District has been transformed into a wellness center. Clients have access to chiropractic care, karate lessons, physical therapy, pediatric/family counseling, and Pilates classes.
Collyard-Glinsek, of Collyard Chiropractic, and Cornelius, of Professional Karate Studios, are more than the co-founders of the Pearl and owners of the building. They are the force behind the loosely related businesses that created a synergy after opening in Jan. 2, 2020. But an open house for the public on March 27 had to be postponed due to the onset of the pandemic. The synergy is building again.
The opening of the Pearl is the culmination of a longtime dream for Minnesota native Collyard-Glinsek.
“My ultimate professional goal has always been to have a wellness center — some place where people could go and have an umbrella of services that could offer them and their family a one-stop shop for health care needs,” she told the Star News in 2020. “Something that focused on well-being.”
Collyard-Glinsek has been providing chiropractic care to her patients for 20 years. As her practice grew, Collyard-Glinsek knew she wanted to invest in something that would give back to the community and live on as her legacy.
This dream took flight on Sept. 19, 2019, when Collyard-Glinsek and Cornelius closed on the former school building in downtown Elk River. Over the next three months the building underwent major demolition and was transformed into a spacious wellness center that now houses five small businesses including Collyard Chiropractic, Professional Karate Studios, Inspire Studios & Barre, Lift PT, and The Creative Therapy Center. In addition to expanding their space, Collyard Chiropractic also added Dr. Erick Thompson to their team in December 2020. The Perpetual Health Alliance building opened for business Jan. 2, 2020.
The grand reopening celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 24, from 4-8 p.m. Visitors will have a chance to meet the small business owners and tour each space. The celebration features local vendors, a bounce house, wine sampling, kids activities and much more.
“Come to see why the Pearl is a treasure that will give back to the Elk River community for years to come,” Collyard-Glinsek said in a news release.
