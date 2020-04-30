Graduating seniors will be honored

Exactly how being considered by school officials as information continues to flow from MDH and others
by Jim Boyle
Editor
With distance learning extended through the rest of the school year and area proms, athletics and activities canceled, graduation remains one of the last remaining mysteries of the COVID-19 stained 2020-21 school year in the Elk River Area School District.
Superintendent Dan Bittman, who had received 300-some emails on the subject of proms and graduation as of April 24, has said the school district remains focused on honoring graduates but that the likelihood of holding a traditional in-person ceremony is dim.
“We will not have prom,” Bittman said during an April 24 virtual meeting with community partners. “With the closing of schools, that’s just not possible.”
As for graduation, Bittman said the district is evaluating all of its options.
“Know that we’re thinking about that and working through that,” he said. “We have committed to some type of ceremony — in person, virtually, something for our graduates. With the graduations it will be a challenge to have something in-person.”
Guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health has been very limiting.
“We’re not worried about being able to manage the social distancing from the ceremony standpoint of sitting people a part, limiting guests and doing those things,” Bittman said. “That’s not a problem. What we can’t control the before and after. Kids want to hug. They want to love each other. They want to get together. They want to celebrate.
“The Department of Health has been very clear. School districts can’t put themselves (in a bad) position and we need more data before we make more decisions.”
Predictably, like Gov. Tim Walz has talked about, is not on the school district’s side when thinking of before and after the traditional graduations. Student health is a huge consideration, Bittman said.
Department of Health officials have reminded districts like Elk River they have a number of kids in their school district who have significant underlying health conditions, some of which school officials know about and others that they don’t know about.
“If you are going to bring groups of people together in that situation you, are putting lives at risk,” Bittman explained. “It’s not an easy decision but our principals have been working on it for weeks In two to three weeks, we will have a better idea and communication on what we will be able to do. Regardless we’re going to honor them.”
Some of that has already started through email and social media, and other examples like one at Elk River High School where the seniors’ names are scrolling on the digital reader board on the corner of School Street and Jackson Avenue.
Lisa Fobbe, a former member of the Princeton School Board and current Sherburne County commissioner, spoke during the community partners meeting about a news segment she watched in which a student articulated what was so hard for him about the situation.
“He said it’s not so much about the events and big gatherings that everyone thinks they have to have,” she explained. “It’s that there are people they might never see again and won’t be able to say goodbye to them.”
Bittman said the fact that distance learning was extended through the end of the year was not a surprise, and officials don’t anticipate any difficulties.
May 1 and 4 were set aside by the state as a planning day for teachers to refine their extended learning plans through the end of the year, so students are now in the middle of a four-day weekend,
The district planned to have child care and food service on both of those days and through the end of the school year.
In the Elk River Area School District, school officials have reviewed surveys that students and parents filled out and that is helping educators to refine their methods of distance learning.
“We continue to see kids thriving who never thrived before, and kids that are struggling that have never struggled before — or at least demonstrated that struggle,” Bittman said.
Bittman mentioned during the videoconference with community partners that thoughtful discussions on grading practices have also started. Managing family and community crisis has also been part of the landscape.
“I am grateful for all of you taking my phone calls outside to figure out how we can partner and support families,” Bittman said. “We also recognize our families have lots of emotions around losing jobs, or health care, or fear or even having students not be able to do some culminating activities that we typically do at the end of the year.
“We’re thoughtful about that and we’re doing what we can and using data to make decisions.”
