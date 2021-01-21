District 728 Community Education is offering Grab-and-Go art kits for youth.

Create Wintery Art Fest is for grades K-6. Learn new drawing techniques, paint a fox in a winter forest and create a clay sculpture. Each week participants will make a new art piece during this four-session class offered through Google Classroom. Participants will receive all the links at once and can space out the classes at their discretion. Class is available to start Feb. 9. Kits will either be mailed to your home or available for pickup. Cost is $75.

For more information or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

