Two new Grab-and-Go Kits are now available through District 728 Community Education in Elk River.

One is Pinecone Pallet Art kit for $29. The kit includes a 10-inch pallet sign with jute hanger, pine cones, paint, twine and step-by-step instructions.

The other kit is Old Time Truck With Interchangeable Seasons Sign for $39. The kit includes paint, paint brushes, 14-inch circle pallet sign, truck cutout and the following wooden shapes: heart, oval, flower, stars, snowflake, shamrock, leaf, pumpkin, football, tree, ice cream cone and welcome letters.

For more information or to register to purchase and pick up one or both of the kits, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

Load comments