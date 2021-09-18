District 728 Community Education has three types of grab-and-go craft kits available this fall. The kits include supplies and step-by-step instructions. They are:

• Pumpkin Kisses Shadow Box Kit: Includes the shadow box, vinyl letters that read “Pumpkin Kisses & Harvest Wishes,” paint and paintbrush. Kit is a limited edition; one per customer. $19.

• Pumpkin Spice Shadow Box Kit: Includes the shadow box, vinyl letters to spell “You are the Pumpkin to my Spice,” paint, paintbrush and coffee mug stencil. Kit is a limited edition; one per customer. $19.

• Thankful Wreath Craft Kit: Includes a 14-inch wood embroidery hoop, burlap, wooden fall shapes, tacky glue, THANKFUL sticker, greenery and fall-colored ribbon. $29.

To order a kit, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520. Kits will be available for pickup from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 20 at the Handke Center in Elk River.

