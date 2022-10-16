governor's race

The governor’s race is pivotal to our state’s future path. We find ourselves with a very low unemployment rate and a large state budget surplus. But nothing is simple in today’s political climate. The two men vying to be the next governor exemplify the many divisions we face, as well as offer insights into opportunities ahead.

Gov. Tim Walz, DFL, is in a tight race against Scott Jensen, a medical doctor and former Republican State Senator.

Load comments