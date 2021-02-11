Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff, effective immediately, until sunset on Sunday, Feb. 14, in honor of the tragedy that resulted in one lost life and four others injured at Allina Clinic Crossroads in Buffalo on Feb. 9.
The state of Minnesota joins the family and friends of the front-line workers, first responders, and the Buffalo community in grieving those were injured and the loss of Medical Assistant Lindsay Overbay, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor of front-line workers and first responders who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty in the State of Minnesota.
