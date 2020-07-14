Ryan Odland, of Elk River, has been appointed an at-large member of the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing.
The appointment was announced by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
Odland’s term runs through Jan. 1, 2024.
The commission is the principal agency of the state that advocates on behalf of the deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing Minnesotans. It accomplishes this by working to ensure those persons have equal access to the services, programs and opportunities available to others.
