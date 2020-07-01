Amanda Larson will represent family members on council
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An Elk River woman has been appointed to the State Advisory Council on Mental Health.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Amanda Larson, who will serve as a representative of family members. Her term runs though Jan. 1, 2024.
The State Advisory Council on Mental Health is charged with making recommendations to the governor, Legislature and state departments on mental health policies, programs and services.
Here is a Q&A with Larson.
What prompted you to seek this appointment?
Five years ago I lost my father-in-law, a veteran, to suicide. I also have several family members who struggle with various degrees of anxiety and depression. Additionally, I have family members who are living in long-term recovery from addictions with alcohol and/or other substances. One of four people deal with mental health conditions – a disease more prevalent than cancer. I think it is important to have a voice for individuals with lived experiences, who also understands government systems and programs.
What process did you go through to be appointed?
This is actually my third time seeking this appointment! I applied once in 2014 and once in 2016, both times under the Dayton Administration. Last year, I was in a conversation with the Health and Human Services director from Carlton County, who happens to be the chair of the State Advisory Council. He encouraged me to apply once more saying that the Council needed more prevention strategies and looking at mental health through a public health lens. I waited until I saw another opening (governor appointments are posted monthly by the Secretary of State’s office), and applied. I waited almost six months before I found out I was a finalist. Then I had to complete a formal application for appointment and background check. It was quite an involved and lengthy process.
What skills, knowledge or insights do you bring to the position?
I have been employed at Sherburne County Health and Human Services for almost seven years. I feel that my personal experience having family members with lived experiences, coupled with my knowledge and background in public health and in a county human services agency, have given me a unique perspective and knowledge to offer tangible and feasible solutions to complex problems in our state.
What do you hope to accomplish?
Working in government and knowing first-hand the intricacies of a state-supervised, county-administered delivery system, I have realistic expectations of what I can actually accomplish. I think many of the large-scale changes would take legislative change at the state or federal level as well as a significant fiscal investment. That said, I also think that prevention and resiliency are emerging strategies in the mental health field. Resilience can help protect you from various mental health conditions or help offset factors that increase the risk of mental health conditions, such as previous trauma. If you have an existing mental health condition, being resilient can improve your coping ability. It is a key strategy to help those who struggle to work “upstream” and build coping skills before crisis occurs. Particularly in this time of COVID and social isolation, I think never before have prevention practices been more critical in the mental health field than now.
How often does the council meet and where does it meet?
The State Advisory Council on Mental Health was established in 1987 under the Minnesota Statute 245.697 within the Comprehensive Mental Health Act. The State Advisory Council is charged with making recommendations to the governor, Legislature and state departments on mental health policies, programs and services. The governor appoints the State Advisory Council members. The State Advisory Council on Mental Health and Subcommittee on Children’s Mental Health meetings are held the first Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elmer L. Andersen Building, 540 Cedar Street, St. Paul. All meetings are open to the public.
