I haven’t been on this Earth long, but in the time that I have, I have never witnessed government overreach like I do today. I have never witnessed so many people willing to give up essential liberties for temporary safety. The unenforceable and ineffective mask mandate being just one of many examples.
I made a choice to not wear a mask for reasons both public and personal. From a public standpoint, it is illegal to conceal your identity “in a public place by means of a robe, mask, or other disguise, unless based on religious beliefs, or incidental to amusement, entertainment, protection from the weather, or medical treatment” (§609.735). Treatment and prevention are not the same.
This statute was penned into law by our Legislative Branch under the authority given to them by the Constitution. Our governor (Executive Branch) does not have the authority to create or supersede state law. I firmly believe that no one is above the law.
Executive Order 20-81 (mask mandate) has been in effect since July 25 to “slow the spread.” We have and continue to see increased positive cases since this executive order was signed by Gov. Walz. In fact, most of the common masks or gators you see worn in public will not prevent you from getting or spreading the virus. As soon as you touch that mask, you reintroduce viruses, bacterias, and other contaminates back into your body.
If you are sick, showing symptoms, or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, please stay home. If you are vulnerable, considered high risk, or fearful of this pandemic, take precautions that work for you and your family. Wash your hands often and maintain space from others wherever possible. — Garrett Christianson, Elk River
