What changes May 18
Most retail, with restrictions, can open
Gather with small groups
Can leave the house more
Faith gatherings of 10 or fewer
Outdoor sports with distancing
What could open as early as June 1
Barbershops, salons
Bars
Restaurants
Gyms
Theaters
What’s being advised
Above 65 years old advised to stay home
Vulnerable people should stay home
Wear a mask shopping
Work from home if you can
Limit travel, stay close to home
