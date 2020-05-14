What changes May 18

Most retail, with restrictions, can open

Gather with small groups

Can leave the house more

Faith gatherings of 10 or fewer

Outdoor sports with distancing

What could open as early as June 1

Barbershops, salons

Bars

Restaurants

Gyms

Theaters

What’s being advised

Above 65 years old advised to stay home

Vulnerable people should stay home

Wear a mask shopping

Work from home if you can

Limit travel, stay close to home

