Gov. Walz calls special election for District 30A; Novotny, Ziebarth have filed so far

Gov. Tim Walz has called a special election to fill a vacancy in House District 30A and at least two people have filed so far.
The filing period opened today and runs through Dec. 10.
If a special primary is needed, that would fall on Jan. 14.
The special election is scheduled for Feb. 4.
The vacancy was caused by the resignation of Representative Nick Zerwas. House District 30A represents southeast Sherburne County and northeast Wright County, including Elk River and Big Lake.
Candidates may file for this office with the auditor of Sherburne or Wright counties, or at the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State in Saint Paul. Candidates and their supporters are reminded that, in addition to filing their candidacy for office as described above, campaign committees must register with the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board no later than 14 days after the committee has raised or spent $750.
The filing period will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Sample Combined Nominating and Filing Fee Petition (for minor party and independent candidates and an optional one for major party candidates is available at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at: https://bit.ly/2OJBRhR.
The withdrawal period ends Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
Write-in requests are due by Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. This is needed to get write-in votes for an unfiled candidate counted.
Two candidates filed for House District 30A as of 9:00 a.m. Dec. 3, They are Paul Novotny and Kathy Ziebarth. Both filed as Republicans.
The Senate District 30 Republican Party has announced it is hosting a special endorsing convention from 4:30 to 630 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Olde Main Eatery, 313 Jackson Avenue in downtown Elk River.
No word has reached the Star News yet on a DFL endorsing convention.
