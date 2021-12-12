GOP candidates for governor who answered questions at a Dec. 4 forum in the gym at the Handke Family Center in Elk River were (from left to right) Sen. Michelle Benson, Sen. Paul Gazelka, Dr. Scott Jensen, business owner Mike Marti, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, and Dr. Neil Shah.
About 75 people came out to the Dec. 4 forum hosted by the Senate District 30 Republicans. Legislative maps are in the process of being redrawn, and the district configurations will change. What won’t change is GOP and DFL precinct caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
GOP candidates for governor who answered questions at a Dec. 4 forum in the gym at the Handke Family Center in Elk River were (from left to right) Sen. Michelle Benson, Sen. Paul Gazelka, Dr. Scott Jensen, business owner Mike Marti, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, and Dr. Neil Shah.
About 75 people came out to the Dec. 4 forum hosted by the Senate District 30 Republicans. Legislative maps are in the process of being redrawn, and the district configurations will change. What won’t change is GOP and DFL precinct caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Six Republican candidates for governor were in Elk River on Dec. 4 to make their case to take on Gov. Tim Walz to become the next governor of Minnesota.
Senate District 30 Republicans hosted the gubernatorial forum in the gym at the Handke Family Center. The six candidates answered prepared questions that were presented to them ahead of time in addition to providing an opening statement and closing statement.
Six GOP candidates have announced bids for governor and all were in attendance.
The group includes two current lawmakers in Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, and former Senate Majority Leader Sen. Paul Gazelka from East Gull Lake, who stepped down from his leadership position in preparation for his gubernatorial bid.
It also includes two doctors, one of whom is a former state senator: Dr. Scott Jensen served one term as a Republican representing the Chaska. Dr. Neil Shah, a dermatologist from North Oaks, became the second doctor to join the race.
Two of the candidates are business owners. Mike Marti is owner of Marti Electric in Kasson. Mike Murphy, who launched a UPS Store franchise with his father, is also the mayor of Lexington.
About 75 people came to the forum, which precedes the Tuesday, Feb. 1, precinct caucuses, where the voting public will take a straw poll to start the process of endorsing candidates for governor and a host of other positions that will be up for a vote in November 2022.
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates, and set goals and values called party platforms.
Precinct caucuses in Elk River for Republicans and Democrats are held at Elk River High School. They will start at 7 p.m.
To participate, a person must be eligible to vote in the next general election and live in the precinct. They must also generally agree with the principles of the political party hosting the caucus.
Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, helped open the event and close the event. Pastor Dan Montague provided a prayer at the beginning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.