(Editor’s note: The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department canceled its 2020 Christmas party and awards banquet. A small ceremony was held Jan. 14 to distribute the awards to the winners. As in past years, the Star News requested the information and photos for this special section recognizing law enforcement. The Elk River Police Department will hold its awards program later this year when COVID-19 eases.)
Purple Heart Award
The Purple Heart Award shall be presented to any member of the agency who is wounded while performing their official duties or acted in the best interest of the agency while off duty. This award shall consist of a medal and a certificate.
The Purple Heart Award goes to Correctional Officer Steve Radeke.
On Jan. 27, 2020, Officer Radeke was performing routine welfare checks when an inmate attacked him. The inmate dragged Officer Radeke into a cell and continued to assault him. Officer Radeke suffered injuries that have kept him out of work since that day.
Correctional Personnel of the Year Award
The Correctional Personnel of the Year Award shall be presented to a sheriff’s correctional personnel who has performed at a high level and has contributed significantly to the betterment of the office or community. This award shall consist of a challenge coin and a certificate.
Correctional Personnel of the Year goes to Correctional Officer Julie Sohns.
Officer Sohns is one of the most hard-working and loyal staff here in Sherburne County. Her work ethic is second to none. Any time we need specific tasks to be completed, Julie always steps up and volunteers. She completes all tasks to the best of her ability and always follows through on any assignment. Officer Sohns is punctual, dependable, takes initiative and shows flexibility. She understands how quickly the environment in jail can change and is always able to adapt and prioritize. During the transition to the new courthouse, Officer Sohns was very instrumental in getting our new court holding area set up and functioning. She always has relevant ideas on how to make areas of the jail run better.
Support Personnel of the Year Award
The Sheriff’s Support Personnel of the Year Award shall be presented to a sheriff’s support personnel who has performed at a high level and has contributed significantly to the betterment of the office or community. This award shall consist of a challenge coin and a certificate.
The Support Personnel of the Year goes to Matt Albrecht, Information Services Manager.
The past year has been a year of constant “on the fly” change, and Matt has done a phenomenal job of keeping the Sheriff’s Office at the head of the class. When COVID forced many professional, legal and court services to be conducted virtually, Matt’s expertise in these areas and his ability to understand the requirements necessary has made it appear as if these capabilities have been in place for years. Matt was instrumental as the county was exploring various contracted vendor services for jail staff body cameras. As COVID forced several staff members to temporarily work from home, Matt developed a multi-phase transition plan, assigned and assisted with this process to allow all necessary staff the ability to work remotely when needed.
His willingness to listen, understand and provide input on the needs of the Sheriff’s Office are invaluable to all employees. Most importantly, his ability to describe information services in a way that all can understand makes communication easier.
Supervisor of the Year Award
The Sheriff’s Supervisor of the Year Award shall be presented to a sheriff’s supervisor who has performed at a high level and has contributed significantly to the betterment of the office or community. This award shall consist of a challenge coin and a certificate.
The Supervisor of the Year goes to Dispatch Supervisor Laura Anderson.
Laura is responsible for 13 full-time dispatchers and three part-time dispatchers in our center. She is highly respected by everyone employed in our dispatch center. She is trustworthy, caring, responsible, fair, just and honest. She is a book of knowledge and takes the time to answer questions from all dispatchers.
Laura serves as the primary liaison between our agency and surrounding information bureaus. Laura spends countless hours making sure our agency meets criminal justice information security standards. Without her time, effort, and dedication to this area of her job, our agency would surely suffer. Laura truly makes a difference every day and is a part of the reason why the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is a wonderful place to work.
Unit Commendation Award
A Unit Commendation Award shall be awarded to two or more members who perform an act, or a series of acts over a period of time, which demonstrates a high degree of teamwork and professionalism resulting in the attainment of Sheriff’s Office goals, thus increasing agency effectiveness and efficiency. If it results from a particular incident, only those personnel actually working at the time are eligible; if it results from a series of acts over a period of time, all personnel assigned to the unit are eligible. This award shall consist of a challenge coin and a certificate.
The Unit Commendation Award goes to jail programmers Rick Baker, Keith Kobienia, Laurie Roiger, Shelby Trushenski, Matt Polis and James Rydberg.
Due to the changes in the schedule due to COVID-19, Keith, James, Rick, Laurie, Shelby and Matthew were tasked with completely changing their jobs. They went away from everything they had been doing with their daily responsibilities. On the fly, they learned new communication systems for hearings and attorney meetings in order to assist county court, federal court, ICE court, and the many different attorneys. They have been heavily praised by all of the previously mentioned parties for their ability to accomplish everything that has been asked of them and to fit in last minute requests. The officers accomplished this without hesitation and tackled it with a can-do attitude. They have also stepped up and assisted with rover duties when they are needed. They have been a versatile and valuable asset during this chaotic period.
Academic Achievement Award
The Academic Achievement Award is meant to recognize an employee’s academic achievements and will be awarded to any member of the agency that earns a college degree during the calendar year for each award nomination cycle. The award shall consist of a challenge coin and a certificate.
The Academic Achievement Award goes to Alicia Maxwell (Master of Public Health).
Deputy of the Year Award
The Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award shall be presented to the deputy sheriff who has been nominated for actions and/or performance over a sustained period of time that is significantly above the average expected performance, and contributes to the betterment of the office and community. This award shall consist of a challenge coin and a certificate.
Deputy Sheriff of the Year goes to a deputy who is now serving undercover with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force.
