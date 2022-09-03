by Jim Boyle
Good Shepherd Lutheran High School in Elk River opened its doors in the fall of 2021 with 11 students, three of which were high school seniors who went on to graduate this past spring.
The school, located at 15550 190th Ave. NW, Elk River, will open for the second year on Sept. 6 with 16 students and just one senior but those numbers will likely grow as word of its student success stories spread.
“Because our school is so individualized we are able to add students at any point in the school year,” said Melissa Lamkin, who serves as the school’s principal and director of school ministry.
The biggest question she gets is why a Christian high school in Elk River?
“We wanted to create an option where students can strengthen their faith, are provided exceptional academic plans, and are able to build strong character through service, activities and athletics,” Lamkin said. “We recognize that each student is uniquely blessed and our goal is to help students reach their potential.”
This inspired education seems to be working well for its student body.
“I would say our biggest success has been seeing the noticeable growth in the students’ faith and character,” Lamkin said. “We also love seeing things click academically for students and make sure they receive the support and help they need within our smaller classes. We want to make sure we create an environment where strengthening faith and character is second nature and they do not even realize they are doing it.”
Returning students are already asking what some of the service projects are going to be and school has not started yet. “It is definitely a setting that feels like a family where everyone cares about each other and wants to see each person succeed,” Lamkin said.
Krista Jusczak, of Elk River, said GSL has been a complete game-changer for one of her children who started there as a ninth grader and will be a sophomore this year at the school.
“Not only did I see a very welcome academic improvement, the social aspect and positive attitude is truly a blessing,” Jusczak said in a review of the school.
With the belief that deeper learning occurs through active inquiry and creative expression on the part of the student, GSL founders began the mission to create a Christ-centered high school with a focus on vocation that brings this vision to life. In early 2017 the planning began after recognizing the need in the community for a Christian-based high school, according to the school’s website at https://gslhighschool.org/.
“Conversations within our community, at congregations and sitting around the kitchen table talking with families, lead GSL founders to this amazing story of creating a Christian-based high school that provides flexible thinking and creative problem solving with the conviction that students should be inspired innovators and creators by providing them with challenging learning opportunities through a project-based environment,” the website states.
Lamkin said GSL works alongside families to encourage students to strengthen their faith, character and academic ability while building a Christ-centered community of leaders, honoring Christ in all areas of life.
“We have found great support within the community,” Lamkin said. “We enjoy venturing into the community to serve in a variety of different ways. We are always looking for different ways to help out and would love the opportunity wherever we are needed. It has meant so much for us to feel that support and encouragement of our mission.”
The school’s mission comes straight from its name. It reads:
Grow in grace
Serve in community
Lead in faith
