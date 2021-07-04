Headwaters Relief Organization’s third annual golf tournament will be held at noon Friday, July 23, at The Links at Northfork, 9333 Alpine Dr., Ramsey. The check-in table opens at 10:30 a.m.

Entry is $100 per person and includes 18 holes, cart, access to driving range, three-hole practice loop and an after-tournament dinner.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/59fy2htk.

Headwaters Relief Organization is a Minnesota-based, non-profit disaster relief organization that organizes volunteers to support the emotional, cleanup and rebuilding needs of families and communities ravaged by disaster.

For more information, go to headwatersrelief.org.

