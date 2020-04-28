Three Rivers Community Foundation has cancelled its 33rd annual golf tournament scheduled for June 5, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“But we’ll be back, bigger and better than ever on June 4, 2021,” according to an email update from the foundation.
In lieu of this year’s golf event, Three Rivers Community Foundation is focusing instead on supporting the community during this difficult time. The foundation has dedicated $40,000 to a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, to provide immediate grants to local non-profits who are helping people affected by the COVID-19 disaster.
For more information or to donate, go to www.givemn.org/story/Trcf-Emergency-Fund.
The money will provide relief to people disrupted by coronavirus in Elk River, Rogers, Zimmerman, Otsego and the surrounding Independent School District 728 area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.