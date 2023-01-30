Otsego CC

The Otsego City Council posed for a photo after Council Member Tina Goede's swearing in ceremony on Monday, Jan. 23. 

Left to right are: Council Member Ryan Dunlap, Council Member Brittany Moores, Mayor Jessica Stockamp, Goede and Council Member Jeffrey Dahl. 

Otsego City Council Member Tina Goede was sworn in at the Monday, Jan. 23, City Council meeting by City Clerk Audra Etzel.

Goede was reelected to a four-year term in November. She was first elected to the Otsego City Council in 2018.

