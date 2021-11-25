Hues for Heroes founder blown away at how the smallest acts of service can make the biggest impacts in life and on people
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Patrick Nelson, of Elk River, has found in life that the smallest acts of service can make the biggest impact. This became clearer to him after he left behind his former life as an Army paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade.
Erech Gallatin, a Milaca man and the owner of 360° Painting, didn’t realize this until much later in life. He also served his country, but it was a boring, uneventful career, for which he was grateful. He served in Germany during the Gulf War era. He had friends and fellow service members serve in Kosovo who didn’t have such an uneventful experience.
While growing his painting business Gallatin decided he wanted to do something to simply thank veterans for their service. He could offer a fresh coat of paint, and others could offer other complimentary services. He founded Hues for Heroes three years ago, and it has created quite an impact. Its mission is to honor those who have sacrificed for the nation and who may now be faced with personal or economic hardship by providing needed services and a fresh outlook on life.
Hues for Heroes helped a helicopter mechanic in 2019, and the program has grown each year since. In 2019, it provided services like painting, home repairs and estate planning. This year there were two families helped, including Nelson’s family, which is doing well but has had a whirlwind that has included a job loss, a failed adoption attempt and the start of a new business in a pandemic.
The list of contractors has mushroomed, and the number of projects within each home has increased greatly.
“I would have never thought it would have attracted this much attention,” Gallatin said. “To me, this is such a small token. It doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but the impact it has made on individuals on the receiving end has been amazing.”
It left Nelson, a guy who speaks to employers and their employees about leadership development and workplace safety for a living, speechless. He emailed Gallatin afterward to tell him it was hard to put into words what their acts of service meant to him and his family.
“It’s more than just they came in and painted some walls and fixed some things in our house,” Nelson told the Star News on Nov. 23. “It gave me the chance to spend some time with my family and take some of that stress away, worrying about things I had to do.
“The fact that they’re doing it just to say thank you. Those are good people. Those are the people you want to be around. Those are the kind of people that helped me through a tough childhood and the military.”
Hues for Heroes brought the work of more than a dozen contractors who did things like fix doors, fix the dishwasher and put in a disposal in the kitchen as well as fresh paint, some cleaning and offer an appointment to have the family car serviced. They sent the Nelsons with gift cards out to Dave and Busters and Chick-Fil-A while they did the work. They snapped pictures to make sure they put things back where they belong.
The family returned later to see the improvements and receive some gifts.
“On behalf of Hues for Heroes, we want to thank you for the tremendous service that you provided to our nation,” Gallatin said. “Because of service members like you, we feel like we’ve got the greatest nation on God’s green earth.”
The Nelsons expressed their thankfulness.
Nelson’s service
Nelson joined the Army two days after 9/11, jumping ship on college classes he was dabbling with when not skipping. He had been in Army National Guard, but the attack was a wakeup call to him that he wanted to do more and once again serve something bigger than himself.
While advancing in his military career, he went from the job of a cannon crew member to driving the brigade commander around before seeing what he really wanted to do. That was become a paratrooper. Even that, however, became a job in 39 months of combat during three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The staff sergeant was wounded on the Pakistani border in a rocket strike that left two of his soldiers dead.
The rocket strike broke him after he saw a body bag with Michael Kelly and later learned of the death of Emmanuel Hernandez, whom he traded glances with when they boarded the Chinook helicopter moments before the attack.
He collapsed to his knees. Nelson went on to recover from his wounds through his initial treatment and surgeries that followed but found the demons of post-traumatic stress disorder would claw at his psyche.
He battled on though.
Back to college with renewed focus
He started college classes again while still serving by accessing the fast internet service that was afforded to special forces. He completed his first two years, becoming the first person in his family to earn a college degree, he said.
It set him up for success when he got out of the Army in December 2008. He started attending Minnesota State at Mankato to be close to his girlfriend — now wife — and had an ability to focus like never before. He pursued a double major in history and sports management.
While his 18-to-22-year-old college classmates were wondering where the next party was or who will get the beer, he was more isolated and focused on schooling. It worked well for his studies but not for his PTSD.
He was awarded in 2010 the NFL’s first Tillman Military Scholar Award, an award named after NFL star Pat Tillman who quit pro football to enlist in the war shortly after the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
The job market was lousy as he tried to reintegrate back into society. He applied for 70 jobs with not a single call back.
“That fueled me,” Nelson said.
He did land some internships with the Minnesota Vikings, but the first one had him supervising children in a Vikings helmet bounce house.
The Bronze Star and Purple Heart veteran was relegated to watching kids. Nelson, however, made his way into the Minnesota Vikings operations, but found it was not the dream job he thought it would be. The challenge that confronted him was how to find purpose in life — purpose that he had while serving in the United States Army even when his job in the Army became just a job.
Nelson created a nonprofit called Real Combat Life and included his own blog to share his stories. He wasn’t ready to talk, but the fan of history found it valuable documenting stories.
Others found it of value, too. He won a $25,000 grant from Pepsi. This young kid still in his 20s with a website beat out nationwide organizations. With the money he opened Real Combat Life to other veterans who shared their experiences in writing.
The nonprofit is no longer up and running, but not one to sit still, Nelson found work with a firm to do business development and went back to college, taking classes at Pepperdine to get a master’s degree in organization development. The firm he landed at had clients in China, Africa and Europe. But the biggest deal of all, a $4 million one inked in England, collapsed.
He said he stayed on with the two founders, but noted he could see the writing the wall. They let him go in February of last year.
Lost job in 2021
Faced with the loss of his job, Nelson cried with his wife in his downstairs office, he said. After wiping away tears he filed an LLC with the Minnesota Secretary of State to start his own consulting and leadership development business called Loyalty Point Leadership.
He speaks to companies about leadership and the need to invest in employees’ development. He has definitely found a niche using his story to inspire others in safety-related jobs.
“I wouldn’t recommend starting a business during a global pandemic, but everyone was impacted,” he said. “It’s still a month-to-month grind, and there’s not a lot of security, but I love to be able to share my stories and the stories of others like my friends Emmanuel, Michael, Greg and Justin who didn’t make it home,” he said. “My philosophy is you wear your rank on your uniform in the military. It’s the most bureaucratic organization out there. Even though it can be so hierarchical, you can still find leaders at the lowest level. I encourage employers to invest in front-line workers.”
The skills needed to lead are helpful to all employees. And people who are in leadership positions don’t always have the best leadership skills.
He also drives home the importance of workplace safety and how costly cutting corners can be. He saw it out on the battlefield and finds the stories he shares drive home the importance of workplace safety.
The Nelson family is growing. Patrick Nelson’s wife, Shanna, is pregnant. They already have three children, including one they adopted. They persevered through a yearlong adoption process and were finally matched with an expectant mother who turned out to be scamming them and the agency, resulting in a loss of $15,000 from them.
“More than the money, it was the emotional investment that hurt the worst,” Nelson said.
After prayerful consideration they continued their quest to adopt, and welcomed Haven James into their family in May.
Thanksgiving was a joyous celebration for the Nelson family for this and so many other reasons, including the gifts of thanks from Hues for Heroes.
“We’re all in this together,” Gallatin said. “Whether we know it or not, the human race is dependent on one another.”
