Despite students not being in the building, Parker Elementary School in Elk River decided to move forward with the Parker Elementary “Giving Tree” in association with Gifts Anonymous.
“It is amazing the way Parker families have continued to support their community,” Parker Principal Kate Loveland said.
For example, the Buchman family set up a table in their neighborhood where the children were able to collect $75. They used the money raised to shop for new toys, which they brought to the school to donate to Gifts Anonymous.
“Well done, kids,” Loveland said.
Since 1970, Gifts Anonymous has been assisting local families that are financially unable to provide Christmas gifts for their children.
