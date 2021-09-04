This is the first time I have written anything in direct reference to a deceased peace officer, and I do so with great respect to his memory. For those of you who are not aware, Theodore “Ted” Foss, was a corporal for the Minnesota State Patrol working the area of Rochester on Aug. 31, 2000. Ted was on a traffic stop on I-94 when he was struck and killed by a tractor trailer passing his traffic stop. After the incident the Minnesota Legislature passed a law that states, “when approaching and before passing an authorized emergency vehicle that is parked or otherwise stopped on or next to a street or highway having two or more lanes in the same direction, the driver of the vehicle shall safely move the vehicle to a lane away from the emergency vehicle.”
This is why it is called the “move over” law.
I can distinctly remember the passing of this law, but its importance to me was not as strong as it was when I became an officer myself.
In many ways this law has become even more important in 2021, but perhaps for different reasons. For anyone doing it the right way, law enforcement is a customer service model. We believe the mantra of serving the community, as that is exactly what the job entails. Generally speaking, the vast majority of traffic stops go smoothly with a positive interaction between the motorist and the officer. That said, there are times when this is not the case. In those times law enforcement needs room to maneuver and reposition in an attempt to keep the motorists safe and also themselves.
In my opinion there appears to be a strong push these last few years for pedestrians and motorists to “police the police” through means of video and witnessing the events first hand to make sure there is no perceived foul play. This can lead to motorists pulling over at traffic stops, or approaching them on foot to intervene. Good officers are well aware of the rights of citizens to record traffic stops or other public interactions with police, and respect and welcome that right.
However, the distinction must be made between recording vs. interrupting a particular event. We have all seen citizen videos where they are in the face of officers questioning tactics and methods on the scene of an already stressful situation. This type of on-the-fly, intense line of questioning is, at best, disruptive to the work needing to be done on scene, and can generally cause things to be worse by disrupting the thought process of the officer on scene, ultimately making things worse.
Since the time I started in law enforcement 15 years ago, I have had recordings of my traffic stops. Back then it was with the use of mobile VCRs. The technology has improved greatly as well, and I cannot think of a single agency that does not, at minimum, have in-squad video and audio devices, and now many have body cameras as well. Which means that it is highly likely that the actions of law enforcement on a traffic stop has already been captured in some medium. If someone has an issue with what occurred on a stop, the time to complain is after the fact and to allow the immediate scene to calm before desiring proof of accountability of actions taken.
Bottom line, we must trust each other until there is reason that the trust is broken, and things learned on the internet about other officers, or specific high profile situations, are not sufficient grounds to label all officers with the exact same perceptions.
So the next time you see law enforcement personnel out on a traffic stop, please give them ample room to work. Whenever possible, move over, slow down and carefully scan the area as you pass by to ensure something unpredictable doesn’t occur, such as an officer on foot backpedaling into your lane while hastily reacting to something or a motorist unpredictably moving from the scene. And if you absolutely feel inclined to record what you are seeing, please do so at a safe distance from the scene. Do not intervene verbally or try and alter the outcome of the situation by verbally or physically engaging officers on the scene. — Pete Standafer (Editor’s note: Standafer is the Annandale Chief of Police and a member of Safe Communities of Wright County.)
