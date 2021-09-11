As you all know, our frontline essential workers have faced immense challenges over the past year and a half during the COVID pandemic. These include health care workers, grocery store clerks, and others who faithfully went to work every day to serve our community. Sometimes putting their own health and that of their families at risk, many of whom work low-wage jobs.
As a small token of thanks, the Legislature has set aside $250 million to help compensate these essential workers for their sacrifice and commitment to serve during these stressful times. Please contact our state Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer and other members of the state Legislature and ask them to complete the work necessary to quickly and fairly distribute these funds.
Our frontline workers should not go without essential resources and funds while serving the community. It’s time for us to show our appreciation and provide “Hazardous Pay” to these hardworking individuals and their families. — Jonathan Heinrichs, Otsego
