Elk River woman whose felt the warm embrace of community runs with idea sparked by difficult times during pandemic
by Jim Boyle
Editor
There’s a new Christmas tree in town, and it’s a special one that’s bringing together a generous community and the people in it who have fallen on hard times in 2020.
The Thrivent Financial Give and Take Christmas Tree sits outside this Elk River firm’s office building at 817 Main St. The tree allows everyone to come and give if they are able; people who know of someone in need, or if they themselves are in need, may take from the tree.
“This year has been financially and emotionally hard for so many people, and there are also so many people trying to find a way to help others in these trying times,” said Jodi Adkisson, an Elk River woman and part-time marketing specialist at Thrivent Financial. “People have had hours cut or lost jobs. Parents have been thrust into different roles with distance learning. This is a way for the community to give back. People have gotten sick or have had to quarantine. This tree allows everyone a healthy and safe way to help people and be helped.”
The tree was donated by 101 Market in Otsego. The moment it was up and available to the community at 8 a.m. on Dec. 1, the benefit to the community was immediate. A woman was there before the 8 o’clock hour. She was able to get her son a coat. She got one for her daughter. And she got one for herself.
Adkisson cried tears of joy watching her put it on. The woman putting it on cried, too, as she felt the warmth and embrace of the community.
Adkisson came back after lunch to place some Live Generously T-shirts that Thrivent Financial donates. It wasn’t long and an Elk River woman came to place some hats, mittens and kitchen towels she knitted. She would have sold them at the annual Elk River Craft Fair, but that was canceled, like so many other things due to the pandemic.
“What a great idea,” Adkisson said of the donation. “Thank you so much. I’m so glad you saw our post.”
Donations must be new. Those who would like to contribute to the tree are encouraged to hang hats, mittens, scarves and earmuffs from the branches of the tree. Unwrapped gifts for people of all ages can be placed below the tree or in a box at the site. On Dec. 20, Thrivent will take what is left to a local organization in the community to distribute to families in need just in time for Christmas.
Dave Jackson, one of three financial consultants and who works alongside a financial associate with the local Thrivent office, said thanks as well to Marlene Brooks, of Elk River, and expressed his appreciation. Other financial consultants that office in Elk River are Tim Gamrath, Josh Beck and Brenda Roux, a financial associate.
Someone won’t always be there to greet those coming to give and those coming to look for gifts to make their Christmas and holiday season brighter.
If you’re wondering if a public donation spot that requires people to operate on an honor system is feasible, you’re not alone. Adkisson has gotten that question from many. She believes in her heart that it will work.
The thing about Adkisson’s heart is it has been strengthened beyond measure by the community of Elk River over the last decade. When her husband died 10 years ago, making her a widow and single mother of two young girls, ages 6 and 17, the community held her in the palms of its collective hands. The men and women with Elk River Municipal Utilities provided Christmas gifts and support. Many others came through for her and her family.
“It was humbling,” Adkisson said. “Every day I strive to pay it forward.”
That doesn’t mean she didn’t struggle to make ends meet raising her daughters. Places like Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf, were there to help. Through it all, she has become a person who feeds off the energy she gets from paying it forward over and over and over. The woman who could barely show her face at CAER initially out of shame and not wanting her girls to know they were that needy, now goes to CAER on occasion to pick up food for people in need and delivers it to them. Her daughters, Taylor, 27, and Emma, 16, have also been raised to pay it forward and routinely perform random acts of kindness.
“The way I look at it, if someone takes something from the tree, they need it more than another person,” Adkisson says. “I believe in people, and doing things for the right reasons.”
The stories of giving to the Thrivent Give and Take Christmas Tree are already plentiful. Cash donations were used to pay for jackets at Burlington Coat Factory. Gift cards from local coffee shops, restaurants and retail businesses are being encouraged. So are toys. The intent of the Give and Take Tree is to provide gifts for children and adults of all ages.
Thrivent Financial was eager to get behind Adkisson’s idea for giving and receiving.
“It fits with who we are,” Jackon said. “It’s part of our DNA.”
Jackson said it is a good match for people who live with a sense of surplus to give in these ways.
Thrivent Financial itself is known for action teams helping in the community and its grant program that offers seed money to help launch educational, benevolent and spiritual efforts in the community.
Adkisson also has a program she started called Buckets of Sunshine to bring people happiness. That’s her hope with the Thrivent Financial Give and Take Christmas Tree.
“I just want to bring people sunshine during this time,” Adkisson said.
