Gifts Anonymous is celebrating its 52nd year of assisting families in Otsego and Elk River that are financially unable to provide Christmas gifts for their children (birth to age 18). Gifts Anonymous a non-profit corporation administered solely by volunteers.

Gifts Anonymous organizers say they have been able to accomplish this goal by working with area businesses that set up barrels inside their business to accept new, unwrapped gifts along with cash donations to fulfill the commitment of toys requested by families in need. This program is only available to families that reside in Otsego and Elk River.

