Gifts Anonymous is celebrating its 52nd year of assisting families in Otsego and Elk River that are financially unable to provide Christmas gifts for their children (birth to age 18). Gifts Anonymous a non-profit corporation administered solely by volunteers.
Gifts Anonymous organizers say they have been able to accomplish this goal by working with area businesses that set up barrels inside their business to accept new, unwrapped gifts along with cash donations to fulfill the commitment of toys requested by families in need. This program is only available to families that reside in Otsego and Elk River.
-Registration is now open for families in Elk River and Otsego who are in need of assistance with gifts for their families at www.giftsanonymous.org.
-Barrels began to go out in the community Sunday, Nov. 13, and Monday, Nov. 14, and will be out until Dec. 9.
-The event is on Dec. 10, but if families still need help after the shopping event they can reach out for assistance and organizers will do their best to accommodate.
-Last year Gifts Anonymous was able to provide gifts to 576 children from 221 families.
-The following locations will be accepting new, unwrapped gifts. Gifts Anonymous is also able to accept tax deductible cash donations at The Bank of Elk River into account #135829.
