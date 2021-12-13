The deadline to donate gifts for children in need through Gifts Anonymous is Thursday, Dec. 16.

Donation barrels are out throughout the community. Find a list of locations at https://tinyurl.com/9m623wzr.

Cash donations are also being accepted at The Bank of Elk River under an account titled Otsego Lions — GA Account No. 135829.

In 2020, Gifts Anonymous served 526 children from 206 families as well as more than 100 senior citizens.

People must live in Otsego or Elk River to apply for Gifts Anonymous and are required to provide certain documentation. People can apply online at www.giftsanonymous.org by Friday, Dec. 17.

