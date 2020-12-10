The deadline to donate gifts to the Gifts Anonymous program is Friday, Dec. 18.
Barrels where new, unwrapped gifts for children from birth to age 18 can be donated are out at 33 locations in Elk River and Otsego. For a list of locations, go to https://tinyurl.com/y3bounef.
People must live in Otsego and Elk River to apply for Gifts Anonymous and are required to provide certain documentation. For more information, go to www.giftsanonymous.org.
