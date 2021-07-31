I am writing to beg my fellow Elk River citizens to get vaccinated for COVID-19. I recently had a dear friend, an Elk River resident, who was anti-vaccination against COVID contract this awful disease. Getting vaccinated once he had the disease was not an option. Unfortunately, he died, but he is gone and we cannot get a do-over. I lost this friend forever and his family will be without a husband, dad, and grandpa forever. … Please get vaccinated for your family’s sake, please. — Steve Trapp, Elk River

