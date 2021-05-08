Only in New York would they have the audacity to challenge the results of the U.S. Census Bureau. I guess it’s part of the DNA of living in the state with the country’s most prestigious city, New York.
Last week when census officials revealed the initial results of the 2020 census, New York was notified it would be losing a congressional seat, while Minnesota would retain its eight because the Empire state had come up 89 people short of retaining that seat. Yes, 89 people.
Before you start feeling too sorry for New York (if that’s even possible), this is the same state that will still have 26 seats in the House, compared to Minnesota’s anemic eight. I think they are being represented just fine. The change will occur in 2022.
But true to form, in a world where people simply cannot accept anything that does not fit their situation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on his attorney general to “review all legal options available to ensure the voice of every New Yorker is fairly and wholly represented in the halls of Congress.” They want their seat back … figures.
Well, that got me thinking. If the governor of the great state of New York can call into question the results of the most comprehensive canvassing effort that this nation undertakes every 10 years, utilizing 500,000 census takers, then why should we as sports fans accept the results of the games we have played against New York in the last two decades?
Anybody remember 41-0 against the Giants 20 years ago? Ouch. That one will live in Vikings lore for decades to come. First, let’s start with the fact that only two of the referees calling that game came from west of the Mississippi. The remainder were all East Coasters or nearby. One of them, Ron Botchan, was actually from New York. Hmm. Oh, and let’s not forget game-time temperature at kickoff was 38 degrees. How is that fair?
We played in a domed stadium in 2001 where a reliable temperature of 68-72 was maintained; well, as long as the dome wasn’t caving in from all the snow on its roof. We aren’t built for temperatures in the 30s up here in Minnesoooota. Nobody should have to endure the brutality of near-freezing temps, especially while playing a football game. Who would choose to exist in such a place?
And don’t get me started on the Yankees. They must have employed some form of voodoo since 2004 because the Twins have lost 13 in a row to the pinstriped bullies of the Bronx. Or maybe it’s just the fact that they outspend the Twins, overwhelmingly, to populate their team with an abundance of talent. In 2019, the last time the two teams met in the playoffs, the Yankees had a combined payroll of $203 million. The Twins … $119 million. Who says money can’t buy you a championship?
Oh, and if sports disasters weren’t enough, remember when the New York Times claimed Minnesota’s most identifying food dish was grape salad? Huh? Even my 5-year-old grandson knows our most famous dish is lutefisk or wait, tater tot hot dish or hold on, maybe it’s SPAM? Well, it certainly isn’t grape salad. I don’t even know what that looks like. If it isn’t baked in an oven, it’s not from here.
Yeah, maybe we’re a little sensitive when it comes to New York. But that has a lot to do with the fact that they don’t seem to know us very well, and what’s worse, they don’t really seem interested in getting to know us. That hurts our passive-aggressive sensibilities.
And by the way, Big Apple, for those of us who have lived here our entire lives, we don’t call Minneapolis the Minneapple. That would suggest we have some sort of NY complex. Hello.
But seriously, stomping your feet because you failed at getting more people to fill out Census forms, then coming back after the fact and suggesting a recount is in order just solidifies our long-held belief that you truly feel entitled.
Here’s a nugget to think about, New York, as you ponder this recount inquiry.
For those who study the significance of numbers in our lives, 89 represents the building of institutions, systems, procedures and large structures that benefit society and last a long time. You know, like the Census Bureau.
The number also identifies with effectiveness, competence, realism and balance. Now that sounds like Minnesota.
And as it relates to the 2020 Census, we fully accept the results, and the glorious number 89, and wish New York the very best, as long as it doesn’t come at our expense ... again. — Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota.
