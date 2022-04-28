Anyone with a 2022 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free camouflage and blaze orange Minnesota Twins logo cap thanks to a special ticket offer.

The Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season, through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes six games this year:

• Friday, May 6, vs. the Oakland Athletics at 7:10 p.m.

• Saturday, June 25, vs. the Colorado Rockies at 1:10 p.m.

• Sunday, July 3, vs. the Baltimore Orioles at 1:10 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 16, vs. the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 9 vs. the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m.

License holders can purchase a reserved game ticket online and receive a special Twins cap at the game. Ticket prices vary by game. Instructions for purchasing tickets are at mndnr.gov/Twins.

People may buy fishing and hunting licenses at any DNR license agent, online with a mobile or desktop device (mndnr.gov/BuyALicense), or by phone at 888-665-4236.

