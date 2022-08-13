To varying degrees, the world already knows that there are common challenges that all of us face.
Among them are extreme poverty, overconsumption, gender equality, pollution, terrorism, governance, biodiversity, and — with 8B people (nine zeros) living in 200 nations — human overpopulation.
Gen Xers, those born throughout the world between 1965-1980, are frequently overlooked by the larger millennials (1981-96) and Baby Boomers (my own 1946-64 generation).
Many Xers were “latchkey kids” who effectively adapted to life as “survivors.” Gen X’s children have largely entered the global workforce with attitudes influenced by their parents.
The X Generation has survived and thrived with the advent of the computer and social media, stock market ups and downs, and environmental catastrophes. And they are stronger for it.
In the western world, many Xers have come to be defined by the dominance of conservatism and free market economics. Especially in Europe, for years there has been a fading of communism and a transition to capitalism that has strongly influenced society.
Of the six generations dating back to the 1920s, I am most taken with how the Gen X citizens and workers now largely in their 40-50s, have sorted out their priorities. Pew Research has concluded that the generation is resourceful, independent and focused on a healthy work-life balance, including being productive and entrepreneurial.
Their core values emphasize diversity, self-reliance, practicality, informality, flexibility, and technology.
There is much for Gen Xers and the rest of us to do, including tapping into existing entities to help us plan our work and then work our plan.
Among the sustainable goals that the Blackbaud Institute has developed:
1) Unleashing the power of data to better understand the truth;
2) Driving a radical collaboration between all parties involved;
3) Catalyzing individual impact so that everyone can play a role.
The South Carolina-based software technology company is devoted to powering “a global ecosystem for good.”
The United Nations mission statement is the maintenance of international peace and security. The UN values its ability to eradicate conflicts to improve lives by taking collective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to maintain a peaceful world.
Leadership from all quarters is required now for the betterment of the world. — Chuck Slocum
(Editor’s note: Slocum is president of The Williston Group, a management consulting firm. The founder of Business Consulting Solutions LLC and Wall Street Journal columnist Robert Tanner has specialized in understanding generational attributes in the workforce and his ideas have contributed to this commentary.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.