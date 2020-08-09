Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherburne County Master Gardeners are still available to help people with gardening questions and problems. Send questions in one of several ways:
•By email at mnext-sherburne@umn.edu.
.•Online on the website www.sherburnecountymastergardeners.org.
•On Facebook. Look for Sherburne Master Gardeners.
•Call the Horticultural Hotline at 763-765-3080. Leave a message and a master gardener will respond within three days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.