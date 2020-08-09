Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherburne County Master Gardeners are still available to help people with gardening questions and problems. Send questions in one of several ways:

•By email at mnext-sherburne@umn.edu.

.•Online on the website www.sherburnecountymastergardeners.org.

•On Facebook. Look for Sherburne Master Gardeners.

•Call the Horticultural Hotline at 763-765-3080. Leave a message and a master gardener will respond within three days.

