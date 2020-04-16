by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
With the arrival of spring and a pandemic, interest in gardening appears to be gaining ground.
Bruce Galer is no stranger to the hobby. He learned to garden while growing up on a farm in southwestern Minnesota.
Today Galer lives in Elk River and is a geologist and certified wetland delineator who works as an environmental consultant. He also is president of the Sherburne County Master Gardeners. Master Gardeners are volunteers trained in horticulture who educate the public on the best practices in consumer horticulture and environmental stewardship.
Galer enjoys gardening because he likes knowing where his food came from and what went into growing it.
“Spending a little time in the garden at the end of a work day helps me relax and reminds me of growing up on the family farm,” he added.
Asked about his favorite thing to grow, he said, “I love to grow tomatoes. You can’t buy a tomato in a store that tastes as good as one you picked fresh from your garden.”
Following are Galer’s answers to questions about gardening.
Q: What should you look for in selecting a garden site?
A: There are several factors to consider when selecting a vegetable garden site, including sun exposure, access to the site, access to water, presence of trees and roads, and the soil. Most vegetables grow best in full sun, so you need a location that gets at least six hours of sunlight a day. You want a site that is easy to access, otherwise it can become a burden to go check your garden. You need a water source when planting and for any supplemental watering when rainfall is not adequate. You want to avoid a site near trees, due to the presence of roots that can encroach on your garden beds and compete for water and nutrients. You also want to avoid a location near public roadways as salt spray can affect the soil. Finally, the soil — fortunately our sandy and loamy soils in the Elk River are great for growing vegetables, but sometimes it can be short on organic matter and nutrients.
Q: When should you plant a garden in the Elk River area?
A: There are a lot of vegetables that can be started now that the soil warms to over 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, including beets, carrots, peas, lettuce, and potatoes. I am planting mine this weekend. You can also set out other cool season crops from transplants including cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and onions in the next week or two. Corn and beans can be planted around the last frost date, which is in mid-May. The warm season crops, including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash can be planted after the last frost date, so mid- to late-May.
Q: What are some of the best vegetable plants to start out with if you are new to gardening?
A: Lettuce, cucumbers, green beans, onions, and tomatoes are good beginning gardening plants, and you can use it all to make a salad!
Q: What are some of the best flowers to plant if you are new to gardening?
A: Annual flowers are a great way to add some color to your garden and attract some pollinating insects. Some good flowers to grow include marigolds, nasturtiums, sunflowers, and zinnias.
Q: If you don’t have a yard, what types of vegetables do well in containers?
A: Good vegetables for containers include lettuce, tomatoes, some summer squash, cucumbers, peppers, eggplant, bush beans, and pea pods or sugar snap peas if you can install a small trellis on or next to the container. Herbs such as basil, chives, parsley, and sage also grow great in containers.
Q: Are there any community gardens in the area?
A: The Sherburne County Master Gardeners assist with the community garden in Big Lake and we also have Junior Master Gardener community gardens at the fairgrounds and the Elk River Library.
Q: What is the most common mistake new gardeners make?
A: The most common mistake I see is starting with too large of a garden space and the new gardener gets overwhelmed. My advice is to start small, such as a 4-foot by 8-foot area or containers while you learn the time, effort, and skills you need to maintain the garden. Then next year, evaluate how things went for you and expand based on what you are able to handle.
Q: Can you suggest a website(s) or book(s) that would be helpful for novice gardeners?
A: Two of the books I often recommend are “All New Square Foot Gardening” by Mel Bartholemew and “How to Grow More Vegetables” by John Jeavons. I also recommend the Yard and Garden section of the University of Minnesota Extension website: https://extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden. You can also get your questions answered by a Sherburne County Master Gardener by calling our Hort Line and leaving a message at 763-765-3080.
Here is some additional advice from the University of Minnesota Extension.
Plan, choose site, test soil and find your zone
by University of Minnesota Extension
When times get tough, Americans often turn to gardening.
Thanks to the pandemic, you might want to garden because you’re stuck at home, you’d like to try your hand at something new, or you really want your own homegrown fresh produce.
Never gardened before? No problem! Got just a patio or an apartment balcony? No worries!
And if you have any questions, just Ask Extension at https://tinyurl.com/tqlgnte or go to our website for Yard and Garden at https://tinyurl.com/y4e3nkur.
In the meantime, here’s how to begin.
Make a plan
What produce would your family like to grow and eat? Jot a few notes down. Then, for ideas, skim a list of 200 top picks by Master Gardeners for vegetables and flowers to grow. Every year, Master Gardeners conduct seed trials around the state and rate a half dozen varieties of each plant for disease and insect tolerance, growth and germination rate. Vegetables are rated for taste and flavor, as well as productivity. See the results at https://tinyurl.com/umkf3r9.
You can also explore what it takes to grow individual vegetables at https://tinyurl.com/vbb8gc5.
Where do you want to plant a garden?
It’s time to figure out where you’re going to plant veggies — got a sunny spot in your backyard in mind? Even a small space can produce vegetables. Perhaps you’d like to try a raised bed garden (https://tinyurl.com/rcaju5n) or grow vegetables in containers?
To help determine what you could plant and where, Gardener’s Supply has an excellent online planning tool to help you design your space at https://tinyurl.com/y9yq9com.
Soil testing
Get a soil test. The information you’ll get from it will tell you how to prepare your soil for planting. Contact the University of Minnesota’s Soil Test Lab at http://soiltest.cfans.umn.edu/. They are accepting samples by mail. It only takes a few minutes to make up a sample from your yard, fill out the form and get good information about your soil. For $17 a sample, you’ll make sure you’re giving your plants the best start for a successful garden.
Find your zone
What planting zone do you live in? The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map shows Minnesota’s average annual extreme temperatures in different parts of the state. Go to https://tinyurl.com/tw27bve.
This map will help you decide which plants will thrive in your garden. Determine your zone, then keep that information at hand while you continue planning your garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.