Firefighters throughout the world put their lives on the line every day to help people in their communities. At the Elk River Fire Department, we are proud of our dedicated and passionate members who sacrifice time away from their families on behalf of our community.

On behalf of the department, I want to personally thank you for your participation to the annual Northbound and Westbound Liquor Store fundraiser. Again, it was a great success and it would not have been possible without your commitment.

A very special thanks to the Fire Auxiliary who prepared and promoted this program. To Liquor Operations Manager Joe Audette; Northbound Manager John Colotti, and Westbound Manager Jim Kuklock and their great staff whose efforts ensured the event ran smoothly.

I also want to thank the residents and businesses for their generous donation of over 50 items to the silent auction, key sponsors Miller Coors and Dahlheimer Beverage along with contributions from more than one dozen local businesses.

Every dollar donated allows us to better serve through the purchase of important equipment. You and your donation play a critical role in helping our community.

Once again, thank you for your continued support. —Mark Dickinson, Elk River (Editor’s note: Dickinson is Elk River fire chief and director of emergency management.)

