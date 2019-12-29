by Jim Boyle
Editor
When ordering more than 2,000 pounds of meat for Elk River’s annual Community Christmas Dinner, Roger Kostreba never knows exactly how much turkey, chicken, sausage and ham he’ll need.
This year he added an extra 50 pounds of turkey to his usual 500-plus pound order, and he still ended up running low. There’s always, however, more than enough food and even more Christmas cheer.
The last Christmas dinner of the decade was another success, serving hundreds at the Elk River American Legion dining hall and another 200-300 deliveries. Final numbers aren’t in yet, but the rave reviews are, judging by the smiles and the comments at event.
“We come every year,” said Dawn Matson, of Elk River, who brought her niece Kelly. “We love it, plus I like to help the Scouts.”
Irene and Roger Kostreba and their family head up the event with the help of countless volunteers, including consistent representation from local Cub and Boy Scouts. Many, like those in kitchen crew and delivery crew, come every year to help, but there’s always a fresh face or two or many.
First-timers Brian and Debbie Santwire came at the suggestion of a local search. It has been a rough year for the couple, and they didn’t have anywhere to go for Christmas this year.
“The holidays are the hardest part,” Debbie told the Star News.
Brian called the dinner he ate “five-star.”
After finishing her plate, Debbie could hardly control her emotions welling up inside her.
“We’re used to giving,” she said. “It’s hard to receive, but they’re so welcoming right when you walk in.
“This community has been blessed to have this.”
The dinner is free, and donations are welcomed.
Annika Keller, a 17-year-old Princeton girl, helped out with the desserts alongside her mom, Janet, and brother, Sam. The dessert options included a mix of just about every kind of pie and Christmas cookie and some of their fudge called Ranger’s Homestyle Fudge.
No one seemed to leave hungry, and the Christmas spirit seemed contagious as people greeted one another and said goodbye when they were ready to leave — until next year’s dinner.
