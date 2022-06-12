Mayo Clinic charge nurse working on doctorate degree tells graduates success starts with a belief in oneself
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Before awarding 30 diplomas to Ivan Sand Community High School’s Class of 2022, graduates and members of the audience heard inspiring stories from three of their own on June 7 at the Zabee Theater inside Elk River High School.
One graduate came to Minnesota after a hurricane destroyed her and her family’s home in Texas. The other was diagnosed with autism as a young child and later battled substance abuse issues as an adolescent as she wrestled with issues of abandonment. And a third came from Afghanistan in 2017 and managed to learn English and earn his high school diploma.
All three found a way to battle through adversity and come out victorious and with a positive outlook for the future.
Mya Alle, Page Kebhart and Shawkat Zakhil talked about the times they felt they were never going to graduate, the feelings that accomplishment gave them when they started to get back on track, and the thankfulness they feel toward others who helped them along, from teachers and school staff to friends and parents. All three talked about a desire to help people like people helped them.
Each speaker was applauded. And if the trio wasn’t inspiring enough, they heard from Elizabeth Anh-Trinh Stulac, R.N., B.S.N., a 2008 Ivan Sand High School graduate who is now a registered nurse at Mayo Clinic, currently working as a charge nurse in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
She is also the rapid response team nurse for the hospital, and works part time in the enhanced intensive care unit, which oversees the many hospitals in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida.
She is currently pursing her doctorate degree in Transcultural Nurse Leadership, and she is the chair of the Department of Nursing Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Council. She is also the chairwoman of the Staff Development and Education subcommittee.
She told the graduates with confidence that they will become some of the greatest leaders in their personal and professional lives.
“Through the many leaders that I have worked with throughout the years, I have come to realize that one of the greatest predictors of success is your perception of yourself,” she said. “I am here to tell you all today, as you graduate from Ivan Sand Community School that you are not an outcast, you are not a bad kid, and you are not the many things society has made you believe about yourself. But in fact, you are a class of potential leaders.”
Stulac admitted she believed some of the negative things people said and thought about students attending the Elk River alternative learning center.
“It is not a secret that when you go to an ALC school, sometimes people view you as being a bad kid, an outcast, or not smart enough to make it in a traditional high school,” she said. “I am here to tell you: That is false.”
Stulac’s view of herself changed as she transitioned from a traditional school setting to Ivan Sand.
“I found teachers who truly believed in me, and I found friends who accepted me for who I am,” she said.
She has found the first step to success is to believe in yourself.
“The next step is to have short-term and long-term goals,” she said. “Write them down and have a list of things you need to do to achieve your short and long-term goals. I would also recommend identifying your own personality type, and the strengths that each of you carry individually.”
She learned about personality types through the Mayo’s onboarding process. She had discovered her interests in nursing and her passions in life.
“Here I was at the Mayo Clinic, the No. 1 ranked hospital in the world, and they were telling me the strengths that I brought to their organization,” she said.
The Mayo saw this Ivan Sand graduate who earned her associates degree, and then graduated Summa Cum laude and in the top 15 percent of my class, with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing as a potential leader.
“I knew it was not just a job for me anymore,” she said. “I was impacting other people’s lives and they were impacting mine.”
She had been inspired by her sister, who dropped of high school and got her GED, received her master’s degree and is now a nurse practitioner at St. Cloud Hospital.
“She is one of the smartest people I know,” she said. “My best friend Mikki, who I graduated with from Ivan Sand in 2008, and also got into some of the most trouble with her growing up, graduated with her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and has been happily working in her career of choice as a senior probation officer.
“Life is messy. Not all of you come from traditional families. Many of you are working to help support your families. Opportunities are not given equally to each person. But the feeling that you get when you achieve your goals, having overcome those barriers, is worth the hard work and worth the bad days — because you will have many bad days. Success does not come free; you must work hard for it.”
Stulac said people who are facing many barriers most likely have other people who are looking up to them, that they will motivate through their hard work, just like her sister did for her.
For some that requires breaking from traditions. Some might come from families where poverty and trauma have been passed on from generation to generation, but you could still be that person that someone is looking up to.
“Your success is not only your own, but the people who look up to you,” Stulac said. “I know that some of the greatest leaders are here among us tonight, and I am so excited for you and the impact that you will make on the world that we live in, and what you will achieve! Congratulations, class of 2022!”
