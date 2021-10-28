by Joni Astrup
When the Elk Pride Craft Bazaar opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Elk River High School, more than 165 vendors will be there with their goods. Here’s a look at three of them.
Dayton man makes birch snowmen, spruce tip pots
In a garage off a quiet street in Dayton, Dan Vitez is busy creating hundreds of birch snowmen.
There are foot-tall snowmen with scarves around their necks, snowmen heads with a pipe to hold a tea light, small snowmen on a stick and 3-foot-tall snowmen holding signs with messages like “Skol” or “Let It Snow.”
Vitez will have his selection of snowmen for sale at the Elk Pride Craft Bazaar. He also will be selling decorative pots of spruce tips — accented with a snowman on a stick — and reindeer made from birch.
He’s been making snowmen and other creations for the last several years under a business he named Dan’s Woodworx. It works out well with his regular job in landscape design sales, where the work begins tapering off just as the fall craft show season kicks into high gear.
He makes his snowmen out of birch wood he reclaims from tree trimmers and logging sites. He said loggers cut birch trees 8 feet 4 inches long to fit on a truck, and the leftover pieces work well for his snowmen projects.
He also gets creative in sourcing wood for the signs his snowmen hold, crafting them from the wood in pallets.
“I try to be resourceful,” he said.
He typically sells his products at about six shows a year, including the one in Elk River.
“Each show is a little different, and you tweak it every time,” he said.
For instance, he found adding a scarf to one of his snowman designs doubled sales.
He does most of the work out of his garage, where shelving units hold birch rounds sorted by size and jars of black snowmen eyes. Finished snowmen also fill the space.
“It isn’t bad coming out and seeing the smiles every day,” he said of the snowmen.
He also makes a variety of other things that he sells at places such as a wine show in Minneapolis. They include cutting boards, charcuterie boards, coasters, cribbage boards, clocks and lazy Susans, many of which have epoxy details.
But for the Elk Pride show, he focuses mostly on Christmas items. His snowmen, reindeer and spruce tip pots will be center stage.
Birdhouses feature natural elements like twigs and bark
One of this year’s returning vendors is Ron Pavek of Woods by Ron, in Andover. He makes natural, rustic birdhouses.
Each birdhouse has a perch made from a twig and a roof crafted out of wood with bark on it. The hole into the house is accented with a slice from a tiny log with a round hole bored into it.
The houses are lightly painted using a special technique and sealed with a weather-proofing finish.
“Birds actually use them,” Pavek said. “They’re made for the smaller birds — chickadees, nuthatch, wrens, things like that.”
He carries a variety of styles, including many with professional sports team themes like the Vikings, Twins, Wild, Wolves and, yes, even the Packers. He said his Packer birdhouses are actually his No. 2 seller.
He produces both individual bird houses as well as a larger style he calls a hotel.
Pavek has been making birdhouses for years, and he enjoys the process.
“It’s my pastime. I’ll go into the garage, turn on my country western CDs and work on my birdhouses. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said.
He has more than 300 bird houses and 35 hotels ready to be sold at Elk River and other shows he plans to attend.
Retired after a career in restaurant management, Pavek said both he and his wife are people-persons and enjoy the people who attend the shows.
His daughter, who lives in Big Lake Township, told him about the Elk Pride Craft Bazaar and he began selling his birdhouses there several years ago. He also was at Elk RiverFest held in July and said both events have done well for him.
“Elk River’s been really good to me,” he said.
Cottage Grove family crafts lighted snowmen from glass blocks
A new vendor this year is CC Lee Creations from Cottage Grove.
Cory Rubald said they make lighted glass block snowmen. They range in size from 8 inches to 26 inches tall and are illuminated by battery-operated lights on a timer. The snowmen are made from industrial glass window blocks and can be used indoors or out.
Rubald said the business got its start when her daughter saw some glass blocks stacked in their garage and thought they looked like snowmen.
“It sparked an idea,” Rubald said.
They had been looking for a fundraiser for her daughter’s band trip, so they turned some of the blocks into snowmen, which proved to be popular.
“After that was over, I had more orders coming in than we could handle,” Rubald said.
They named the business CC Lee Creations after Rubald and her husband, Curt. They both happen to have the same middle name — Lee. Their five kids help out as well.
