Here’s a look at the top news stories of 2019.
Northstar
The Northstar commuter rail turned 10 this past year, and there’s an effort to extend the line to St. Cloud.
Lawmakers agreed to spend $650,000 this year to assess and analyze a potential route extension of the Northstar commuter rail, which currently stops in Big Lake.
That study is underway by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Chicago-based Quandel Consultants.
It includes a computer model assessing how a passenger car going about 80 mph can share the tracks with freight moving 40 or 50 mph. The consultants are in touch with track owners Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway about extending the route.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has been throwing up caution flags, noting the initial ridership projections have never materialized. Sherburne commissioners gave support back in March for the study with several caveats.
They made it clear they are not climbing aboard some effort in hopes of creating the wave of momentum that delivers commuter trains to St. Cloud. They want to know first how to make the existing Northstar line fulfill its promises. They are looking for a thoughtful analysis and study that includes answering tough questions about the impact on the existing line and how it can live up to its initial hype.
They also want answers to what an extension would truly mean for the region in general and Sherburne County specifically. They know there’s a contingent from St. Cloud pushing, but questions swirl in their minds about rider friendliness, impact on the Sherburne County workforce and who would benefit from the expansion and how.
In November, Commissioner Felix Schmiesing called attention to the fact that average daily ridership has trailed projections for most of its decadelong existence, and ridership has not kept pace with early long-range projections, despite satisfied customers and commuter buses feeding the line in Big Lake.
The train line had record ridership in 2017 with 793,327 rides, up 11.6% from the previous year due to road construction on Minnesota Highway 252 and milder winter weather. That number includes trips taken on the weekend and to and from Twins games.
Ridership in the first 15 days of operation averaged 2,207 per day (33,112 total), short of a goal of 2,460, according to a Dec. 13, 2009, Star Tribune article.
After 10 years of service, average daily ridership currently comes in at 2,818. That’s what it came in at last year too, minus four at 2,814 for an average of daily ridership. An average of 3,800 daily rides would push the annual ridership up to nearly 1 million, and weekend trips for Twins games and other activities would add to that number.
When MnDOT achieved a full funding grant agreement with the federal government, the thought was ridership would be much larger. Daily ridership was projected to be 5,590 in 2025 and 6,200 in 2030, according to a 2009 study by Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc.
Metro Transit has a goal of 5,900 by 2030, intending to save those commuters 900,000 hours over the course of a year when compared to taking a dedicated bus line, according to information published in 2010.
Flag pole discussion creates sparks and gives birth to plan
A group of Elk River High School students raised $4,600 for the installation of a flag pole, with leftover money to go toward maintenance.
This group known as the Flagrunners, which organized for the first time for the first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. It has continued, and grown beyond just an Elk River group and is named Flagrunners of Minnesota.
Their effort in support of the American Legion started when the Elk River American Legion was preparing to host its Memorial Day program in Rivers Edge Commons Park.
Sparks flew when city officials were accused of being unpatriotic, a claim they denounced. That initial discussion however, led to a decision to plan for accommodations to be made at Lions Park during the reconstruction of the park to a softball complex.
The plan at this point is to move the often overlooked veterans memorial on Highway 10 out past the Elk River Dairy Queen to Lion John Weicht Park where a pavilion is being erected and Memorial Day programs could resume once the park improvements are completed.
Lake Orono Improvement District now afloat with council OKs
The Elk River City Council approved an annual service charge and directed staff to start an assessment process to breathe life into a long-anticipated Orono Lake Improvement District.
The assessment was to be for $650,000 for the Lake Orono Restoration and Enhancement Project, which would work to remove 125,000 cubic yards of sediment to return the lake to its historic baseline depth of 5 or more feet on average as well as address aquatic invasive species and provide fisheries and habitat improvements.
Benefiting properties will be assessed, and owners can pay immediately or in installments over the course of five years.
The Elk River City Council approved a board for the Lake Orono Improvement Association in July.
Arena and multipurpose facility break ground
Wednesday, July 10, was an exciting day in Elk River as local leaders broke ground on a new multipurpose facility, which will be constructed on the site of the existing Elk River Ice Arena and adjacent land.
The project’s ceremonial kickoff highlighted the collaborative efforts of the city, the Elk River Area School District, local athletic associations, the local business community and senior citizens, all of whom provided guidance and support as Elk River City Council developed the scope of last fall’s sales tax referendum.
A connection to past leadership was showcased as a number of the original Elk River Arena developers also turned new dirt in a photo remake of their original efforts in 1971 when The Barn was constructed.
The multipurpose facility is the first of several projects that make up Active Elk River, a comprehensive plan to reinvest in the city’s recreational facilities, major parks, and most significant outdoor/natural resources, made possible by the voters of Elk River.
Demolition of the original rink, affectionately known as The Barn, started about a month later, with an estimated completion of the new facility expected by fall of 2020.
“This facility will be a place that truly has something to offer everyone – whether you’re 5 or 95 years old,” said Mayor John Dietz.
The facility will serve year-round ice, field turf, and dry floor events. There will be a 30,000-square-foot field house, catering café for community events, and dedicated senior citizen space for expanded services and programming.
Improvements to Lion John Weicht Park, just south of the new multipurpose facility, are also underway and include two lighted ball fields, modern restrooms, a 100-person pavilion, concessions and expanded parking.
Elk River Legion celebrates 100 years of service
Elk River American Legion Commander Tom Kulkay read the names of the 30 charter members during the Sept. 7 celebration of the community’s hometown American Legion.
More than 250 people at the event paid tribute to the charter members, the organization’s years of service to the community and how members, its leaders and the community banded together in recent years when the club was dangerously close to closing.
“The Elk River Legion is probably the oldest service organization in Elk River,” speaker Elk River Mayor John Dietz said. “I don’t have proof. There will always be veterans and the Legion will always be there — hopefully.”
Kulkay spoke of the three names behind the charter — Davis, Darrow, Meyer — and noted the original charter started with just one: Paul Cory Davis.
Davis was born Jan. 18, 1893, and was a graduate of Elk River High School. He went to college and left after one year to work at his father’s store (Davis Brothers Mercantile) as the grocery department manager. He was an active member of the group that started the concert band at the high school and was the manager of the band until he enlisted.
He enlisted in the Army on Dec. 6, 1917, joining the 20th Engineers Regiment. Company B, 5th Battalion as a corporal. He landed in France on Feb. 12, 1918. He died on May 6 due to pneumonia. He was the first local boy to die in WWI from Elk River.
Paul’s brother, Andrew, was also charter member of the post and a vote was taken to name the Post for Paul in 1919. Two names were eventually added after the original charter was started in 1945: Darrow and Meyer.
Robert M. Darrow was born in Elk River on May 26, 1921, and was the only child of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Darrow.
He graduated from Elk River High School in 1939. After taking a course in aeronautical engineering in North Dakota, and receiving training, he earned his private pilot’s license and graduated in 1941. He enlisted as a flying cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corps and received his pilot’s wings at Ellington Field, Texas, in July 1942.
Eventually promoted to first lieutenant, he participated in bombing missions in North Africa. He met his death at Salerno, Italy, on Sept. 3, 1943. He was decorated with the Air Medal, and awarded the Purple Heart posthumously.
His father, Earl Darrow, was a World War I veteran and commander of Post 112 (1920-1921).
George Meyer was born in Blackduck, Minnesota, in 1924 and moved to Elk River with his family when he was 2. He was a star athlete, strong and powerful, excelling in football and baseball, named all-conference and was captain of his Elk River High School football and baseball teams. He graduated in 1942 and went on to sign with the St. Paul Saints Class AA American Association. He attended Hamline University and played football the fall of 1942. In 1943 he joined the Army and took basic training at Camp Toccoa, Georgia. He was sent to Europe where he served with the 1st Battalion of the 517th Parachute Regimental Combat Team. Sgt. Meyer was killed by mortar fire near Coulee, Belgium, on Jan. 15, 1945. His remains were buried at the American Military Cemetery at Henri-Chapelle, Belgium, until 1947 when they were returned to the United States and laid to rest at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Nowthen.
In 1999, a granite plaque was placed at the entrance of the Nowthen Ball Park in memory of George Meyer. In 2005, he was inducted as a charter member of the Elk River High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Kulkay also read the names of the 30 original members: Steven Bernard, Wm. Mansur, Wm. Staples, Merle E. Smith, Hilliard Hastings, Fred H. Greupner, George E. Lowe, Earl Anderson, Walter Middelstadt, Andrew Madson, Archie C. Grindell, Laurence Auspos, Donald Henderson, Goodwin D. Robbins,. Kenneth F. Davis, Walter A. Gould, Eugene E. Chase, Phillip Blocker, Harold G Daskam, Parschos Dilles, W. M. Hamlett, Richard Latta, Benj. Waterfield, Gage Shannon, G. W. Malrupe, H. T. DeBooy, N. C. Nickerson, C. A. Gould, J. E. Brandt.
The Legion will never forget them. It goes to great lengths to remember and pay tribute to the fallen.
The Elk River Legion Honor Guard was established in 1985 by American Legion Post 112 and VFW Post 5518 to support the Elk River community for various functions.
2019: The year of the apartment
A developer will be exploring the idea of bringing high-density, market rate housing as part of a mixed use development concept to downtown Elk River after the Elk River City Council approved a preliminary development agreement at the council meeting on Oct. 7.
The preliminary development agreement does not obligate the city to move forward with whatever proposed plan the developer, Modern Construction, would bring back, but does specify that the city would not work with another developer interested in the same area for the length of the agreement, which would be until February 2020.
When contacted by the Star News, Jesse Hartung, the owner and founder of Modern Construction, offered a big thank you the council and mayor for giving his firm the opportunity to explore ideas for downtown.
“I care deeply for this community and moved here when I got out of the military in 2001,” he said. “I’ve lived downtown for many years and had my construction office downtown for over five years.
“I’m excited and confident that I can help make downtown safer for pedestrians, reduce traffic, add some truly state-of-the-art amenities, and probably most importantly solve the parking problems once and for all.”
The agreement allows Modern Construction to explore feasibility and finance options for the development. It also requires the developer to communicate with nearby property owners and businesses to determine support, as well as look at how the development would affect parking and traffic.
The area owned by the city that is being sought by the developer is currently used for parking and a farmers market.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz voted against approving the agreement out of a concern for losing parking spaces should the development go through.
“There’s just too many red flags for me,” Dietz said. “I’m not going to give away our parking lot. I’m not even going to give the impression that I’m giving away the parking lot.”
Council Member Matt Westgaard said that the council members who voted yes are not necessarily OK with giving away parking spaces, but were agreeing that the city would not negotiate with another developer while the agreement was in effect.
“We are already tight on parking — there’s no way we can give up one parking stall,” Westgaard said. “If anything, we would like to see a plan that expands parking.”
Hartung told the Star News in the coming months he will be analyzing the site and its challenges from every angle with some knowledgeable people.
“I look forward to sharing more information and hearing from Elk River residents and fellow business owners on how to improve our community,” he stated.
Hartung said at a previous meeting that he believes the demand for high-density housing opportunities is swiftly approaching Elk River, as it is in other Twin Cities exurbs.
Indeed, the Depot on Main opened in downtown Zimmerman, and Otsego, with one apartment already under construction, heard a pitch for a large, upscale apartment complex proposed for Great River Centre.
Tobacco 21
Other than Elk River Mayor John Dietz, the Elk River City Council had no interest in looking into a Tobacco 21 ordinance that would have raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners voted the idea down on a 3-2 vote with the prevailing thought that the matter should be left in the hands of the state.
The Wright County Board of Commissioners passed a Tobacco 21 ordinance, effective Jan. 1, to raise the age in which someone can purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
A federal law for the same purpose takes effect across the nation later in 2020.
The growing epidemic of teen vaping, which is 10 percentage points higher in Sherburne County than it is across Minnesota, will be addressed with continued educational campaigns.
That was the only thing Sherburne County Board of Commissioners could agree on at an Aug. 20 work session to hear a proposal that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco in the townships of Sherburne County and at least one city that had expressed support.
The hope, according to Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney, would be to work with cities in effort to raise the legal age across the entire county, similar to the proliferation of curfew and social host ordinances that now blanket the county.
Counties have the authority to make the legal age 21 across the county, including in all its cities, but Heaney said she would not suggest that approach.
“When we work together, the partnership is stronger,” Heaney said.
Two commissioners — Lisa Fobbe and Barb Burandt — expressed support for Heaney’s recommendation.
“This is critical,” Fobbe said. “It’s an epidemic. We have law enforcement, juveniles, the county attorney and public health officials telling us (something needs to be done) .”
Commissioners Felix Schmiesing and Raeanne Danielowski said the effort belonged at the state level, not at the county level, where piecemeal efforts would make for an uneven playing field in the business community.
“If it is an issue, it should be a statewide issue,” Schmiesing said. “If we can’t support T21 (at the county level), I would suggest we consider making it a legislative plank. I think that would be more appropriate.”
Commissioner Tim Dolan said he would not consider making any legislative push, adding that the only and best way to address the issue he called “borderline epidemic” is through education.
“There is no support on my end,” Dolan said, referring to the suggestion of raising the legal age or making any push at the state level.
“I would encourage our board to put money toward education,” he said. “Add a subcommittee to increase outreach, marketing and to augment the system and bring parents into the process.”
He said the people he has heard from and the cities of Elk River, Big Lake and Becker have all said education is the way to go. Dolan said the same efforts that brought the percentage of smokers down should be employed now to turn the tide on young people using tobacco by vaping.
Of the four city councils to hear the presentation at their regular meetings, only one city emerged in support of the move.
The Zimmerman City Council approved a resolution of support for raising the legal age to buy tobacco.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz has been a vocal supporter of Tobacco 21, but the rest of the council in Elk River was lukewarm at best with various reservations expressed. The same seemed to be true in Big Lake and Becker, based on the reads offered up by county board members.
“I applaud Zimmerman,” Danielowski said. “I just know the others are not going to do it. They are going to wait for the state to do it.”
Amanda Larson, the county’s community health services manager, gave part of the presentation on Tobacco 21, or T21, the initiative to raise the legal age requirement to buy tobacco to 21.
Some of the reasons for the effort include knowledge that most tobacco users start before the age of 21, and teens are especially susceptible to nicotine addiction and the harmful effects of nicotine on a developing brain.
“Raising the tobacco sale age to 21 helps limit youth access via social aspects,” Larson said. “Most 1-to-17-year-olds go to school with 18-year-olds but not necessarily interacting with 21-year-olds.”
Elk River City Council members pointed to the legal age to vote and serve in the military being at 18 and questioned why the decision on purchasing tobacco should be any different.
Hands-free law went into effect Aug. 1
Driving in Elk River and across the state of Minnesota is expected to become safer in the coming weeks, months and years with the implementation of a new “hands-free” cellphone law that took effect Aug. 1.
How safe depends on how serious the motoring public gets about making changes in their behavior, based on an interview with Sgt. Dave Windels of the Elk River Police Department.
Windels, the coordinator of Towards Zero Deaths in Sherburne County, said people’s use of cellphones while driving had reached epidemic proportions. He said people have grown so accustomed to handling their phones while driving, it’s more of a habit than a conscious decision.
Elk River Police started with an educational campaign to educate the motoring public about the new law and what it means for individuals. The grace period was over as of Sept. 17, when they made 81 stops in a six-hour stretch. They handed out 50 citations, including some for distracted driving, and 60 warnings. Efforts continue to increase compliance with the new law.
City Council reverses decision
Citing potential legal fallout, the Elk River City Council reversed in February its direction on a proposed residential treatment center, ignoring a resolution denying a conditional-use permit and then approving essentially the same permit that at one point was headed for defeat with a couple of added conditions.
The council was going to vote on a resolution denying the conditional-use permit for ResCare Minnesota, which seeks to put a intensive residential treatment facility for people with mental illnesses who are transitioning back to the community in the old Masonic Hall on Upland Avenue, until lawyers for ResCare stepped in.
City attorney Peter Beck told the council it could pass the resolution, but he had some concern about that move. Beck said he spent a lot of time looking into the information provided to the council, and combed the record looking for reasons that were legally sufficient to justify denial of the permit.
He told the council a conditional use is subject to conditions — either the city’s standards have been met or can be met — and it’s not sufficient to grant denial based on philosophy.
There are as many as nine people who live at this complex for as much as 90 days, give or take. Residents have three or four small groups a day, seven days a week while they transition from a higher level of care back into their own community.
In ResCare’s case, its clients are a protected class under federal law, which adds an additional constraint to the process, Beck said. The city could be sued, lose and simply pay its attorneys fees in certain cases, but since the ResCare case involves federal rights, the city’s exposure is “exponential.”
He said that while a court could find in favor of the city, there have been situations involving religious organizations where cities have ended up paying millions in judgments, only some of which was covered by municipal insurance.
Cold weather wreaks havoc
Weather made news in 2019, from the start when ninth Annual Shiver Elk River was canceled due to frigid temperatures and this past weekend when freezing rain led to hundreds of crashes and spinouts across the Twin Cities and in central Minnesota. An Elk River squad car occupied by officer Brandon Martin was hit during the mayhem on Dec. 28. He escaped serious injury.
The Elk River Area School District canceled four days of school due to weather, prompting legislative action that prevented the school district from being financially penalized. Students made up two of the days that were already penciled in on the 2018-19 school calendar if the need arose. Two days were wiped away without penalty.
The school district will be better prepared going forward after the School Board approved an e-learning proposal that will turn snow days into e-learning days.
The e-learning days will provide students access to lessons on days when there are school cancellations due to inclement weather.
“While these days cannot replace the face-to-face time students have with their teachers, it can provide continuous learning when school is canceled,” the District 728 website states. “eLearning Days also eliminates the need for makeup days at the end of the school year, helping families plan summer activities.”
Attendance will be based on the completion of the work for e-learning days. Students who do not have the necessary resources may make arrangements with the teacher for additional time to complete the work.
Cancellations will be announced via phone, email, district website and social media indicating that there will be an e-learning day.
The state allows up to five e-learning days, with certain limits and accountability.
The amount of snow also contributed to the cancellation of the 5K for CAER, which organizers transitioned to a No-K for CAER to make for a successful fundraiser.
This year’s run and walk was supposed to be the eighth annual, but it had be to canceled due to massive snow banks and narrowed streets. However, it still managed to pull in about $4,000 for CAER in the midst of the local food shelf’s March Food Drive.
On March 26 emergency management officials reported flooding along the Elk River in the area of Yankton and Waco roads in Elk River.
This flooding was the result of runoff from snow melt and an ice jam that got held up as it encountered the frozen Lake Orono.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people who say they have seen ice dams before on the Elk River but not this big,” Elk River Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Mark Dickinson.
District 728 Career and Technical Education program progresses
For a couple of years, the Elk River Area School District has been working diligently to grow its Career and Technical Education program, and the fruits of this labor emerged like never before.
Among the highlights were Cool Jobs Tours, a career exploration fair, a manufacturing breakfast and a first-time Trades Show and Tell event at ERX Motor Sports Park in partnership with Minnesota Utilities Contractors Association and Anoka-Hennepin District No. 11.
Elk River High School held its first job shadowing event for juniors, something Rogers High School has been doing for a couple of years and Zimmerman High School educators will tackle next.
The Elk River Area School District CTE program partners with local businesses and companies to allow students to explore careers in the field of their choice. For instance, students are able to get certified, shadow jobs and get internships with program partners.
“It’s about creating hands-on opportunities for students to gain technical skills and work experience out in our communities,” CTE Coordinator Amy Lord said in an October report to the board.
As for investment, the program has seven advisory committees that meet twice a year to determine partnerships and emerging trends in the industries. In addition, the program applies for grants for additional funding. Passage of the November referendum will provide additional funding for the program.
In the future, Lord said the program would like to grow all the pathways and offer more pathways. In particular, the information technology and health science fields are some of the fastest-growing sectors, Lord said.
“We have worked hard as a district to increase opportunities and partnerships,” Superintendent Daniel Bittman said. “I’m grateful, not only for the board’s leadership there but our entire team who has worked really hard to make this possible.”
District 728 voters say yes to bond, levy referendums
The Elk River Area School District’s $113 million bond referendum and a $750 per student operating levy increase have been approved by District 728 voters.
Question No. 1 (the operating levy) was unofficially approved by a vote of 5,900 votes to 4,542 votes, or 56.5% to 43.5%.
Question No. 2, the largest bond referendum ever presented to the communities of Elk River, Rogers, Otsego and Zimmerman, was unofficially approved by a vote of 5,804 votes to 4,641, votes or 56% to 44%.
“We are thrilled with these votes of support from our community,” Superintendent Dr. Dan Bittman said. “For nearly two years we’ve worked with community members on a comprehensive, community-driven planning process to best meet our students’ educational and facility needs. This referendum is what the community asked for, and now we can deliver.”
The first question called for an increase in the operating levy to address high class sizes and fund school materials, student support and academic programs.
It will initiate a $750 per student increase to generate approximately $11 million per year, providing more predictable and stable funding, while adding support and resources for students throughout the district, according to district documents.
The funds will be used for such things as:
•Supporting struggling students.
•Maintaining class sizes.
•Supporting student mental health.
•Updating curriculum and other classroom materials.
•Improving career and technical programs for students.
The second question was a request for bonding money to address enrollment growth, deferred maintenance needs, flexible learning spaces and facility inequities.
The new bonding money will be used to:
•Build a middle school to address enrollment growth.
•Address building maintenance needs across the school district, such as roofs, HVAC systems and parking lots, to maintain the community’s investment in the schools.
•Update indoor physical education and outdoor athletic facilities at all three traditional high schools to ensure they are equitable and adequate for students across the district.
•Create more flexible learning spaces across the district and at all levels to support different student learning styles.
