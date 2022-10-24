Oct. 28 and 29
ISD 728 Community Education Presents ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’
When: Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Where: Elk River High School Little Theatre, (Door H) 900 School St., Elk River. Enter off Jackson Avenue.
Admission: Tickets sold online only beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25, at www.isd728.org/tickets. No door sales.
Info: ISD 728 Community Education teams up with Prairie Fire Theatre for a student production of “Jack and the Beanstalk.” Travel up and down the beanstalk as Jack tries to save his village, meeting many characters along the way.
Nov. 10-19
Elk River High School drama presents ‘Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic’
When: Nov. 10, 11, 12, 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
Where: Zabee Theatre in Elk River High School, 900 School St., Door A
Admission: Students and seniors $5; adults $7; under kindergarten allowed in free (must still have ticket for each child); 62+ ISD 728 Resident Senior with pass allowed in FREE (must have ticket AND must display ISD 728 Resident Senior Pass Card at door).
Info: For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Fun for all ages!
“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” is being directed by William Stevens. Technical director is Thomas Imholte. Costume designer is Nadia Haar.
For more information, visit www.isd728.org/drama-ERHS.
Nov. 10-13
Rogers High School drama presents ‘Elf the Musical’
When: Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Where: Rogers High School Performing Arts Center, 21000 141st Ave. N., Door 2, Rogers
Admission: Students and seniors $5; adults $7; under kindergarten allowed in free (must still have ticket for each child); 62+ ISD 728 Resident Senior with pass allowed in free (must have ticket AND must display ISD 728 Resident Senior Pass Card at door).
Info: Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
“Elf the Musical” is being directed by Cyndy Gauthier. Technical direction by Kristine Iverson. Musical direction by Keith Saxton. Choreography by Kaylee Dirschel, a RHS Class of 2018 graduate. Vocal direction by Sam Eckberg.
Santa will be in the lobby each performance for photos from 6:20-6:50 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and 1:20-1:50 p.m. on Sunday. Freewill donation will benefit Open Doors for Youth.
Fun fact: Between actors, technical students and orchestra, there are 85 participants in this production.
For more information, visit www.isd728.org/drama-RHS.
Nov. 18-20
Zimmerman High School drama presents ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’
When: Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.
Where: Zimmerman Middle/High School Auditorium, 25900 Fourth St. W., Zimmerman
Admission: Students and seniors $5; adults $7; under kindergarten allowed in free (must still have ticket for each child); 62+ ISD 728 Resident Senior with pass allowed in free (must have ticket AND must display ISD 728 Resident Senior Pass Card at door).
Info: Singing and dancing is what draws everyone to the town of SnapHappy, Ohio, in May 1995 to meet Mayor Pete’s new wife, Mona Lightfoot. But after she literally pulls the plug on the May Day celebration, the politics of dancing start to take the snap out of happy. Delaney, Chad, Lucas, Emma and all of the SnapHappy kids are shocked when they hear that a new “dance tax” has been levied on anyone who dances in town. While their “boogie down” parents try to cope with the new tax, all of the kids come together and take a stand.
“Do You Wanna Dance?” is being directed by Jon Palashewski. Technical direction by Adrian Workman. Musical direction by Shannon Curtis. Vocal direction by Maureen Palashewski. Choreographer is Melanie Aeshliman.
For more information, visit www.isd728.org/drama-ZHS.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.