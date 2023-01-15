District 728 Community Education in Elk River is offering a number of online culinary classes this winter. Here’s a sample:
• Homemade Egg Rolls and Samosas: Make a variety of egg rolls, samosas and dipping sauces in this virtual class as you cook along in your own kitchen. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Online. $29.
• Air Fryer Hype! Copycat KFC and Recipe Ideas For All Ages: Watch as the chef makes homemade egg rolls, pizza bites, seasoned potato wedges and burgers, and cook along to make copycat KFC chicken. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Online. $35.
• Strawberry Cream Cheese Rolls and Kit Kat No-Bake Dessert: Learn to make Strawberry Cream Cheese Rolls and a creamy Kit Kat No-Bake Cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Online. $35 per household.
•Easy Ethiopian/Eritrean Cooking: Experience the thrilling taste of exotic spices paired with ingredients such as vegetables, beans and lentils, or meat sauteed with flavored butters and healthy oils. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Online. $29.
• Dal for Dinner: This class will cover the fundamentals of working with legumes and split pulses, sourcing and utilizing vibrant Indian spices, developing layers of flavor and perfecting a “tadka.” 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Online. $39.
• Copycat Big Mac Attack and No-Churn Ice Cream: Make homemade sesame seed buns, patties and “secret” special sauce, plus a homemade no-churn ice cream for dessert. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Online. $35 per household.
