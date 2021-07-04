District 728 Community Education is offering a new virtual road trip to some Minnesota cheese producers.

Dashboard Cheese Board: Roadtrip! will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Cost is $29.

Other online culinary classes are also coming up soon through Community Education. They include:

•Creative Sushi Rolling: 5:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Raw fish might be its classic ingredient, but you can roll practically anything into a sushi roll. $39.

•Cocktails and Curds: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Work through making some traditional and not-so-traditional cocktails, and discover what cheeses and small bites can enhance the experience. $29.

For more information, or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

Load comments