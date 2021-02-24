While the Friends of Sherburne Eagle’s Nest Nature Store remains closed for in-person shopping, the Friends of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge have announced there is now an online version just clicks away.
SherburneEaglesNestStore.com allows shoppers to browse the selection of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge knit caps and fleece headbands. It also offers hand-made “upcycled” wool mittens with fleece lining.
If books are your thing, shoppers are encouraged to view the selection of field guides and other books geared to naturalists of all ages. The online store also has a large selection of nature-themed apparel, puzzles, books, and stuffed animals to engage the kids when they aren’t outside exploring nature.
Those who are feeling the need to get outside and moving can come to the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge to access the Blue Hill, Mahnomen and the Oak Savanna Learning Center trails.
Restroom facilities are open from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset.
The Friends group expects significant numbers following snowfalls and better hiking conditions.
“If a parking lot is full when you visit, please continue on to another trail,” a recent news release stated. “Cross-country skiers will want to know that classic tracks have been set on the Mahnomen Trail. There is no fee for cross-country skiing; the refuge does not have equipment to check out.”
Check the homepage of the refuge website for trail updates: fws.gov/refuge/sherburne.
Want to go snowshoeing? You can snowshoe on service roads and venture off-trail through Feb. 28. Try snowshoeing the Prairie’s Edge Wildlife Drive — but please don’t block the entrance gate when you park, the release notes.
The refuge is offering free snowshoe checkout, based on availability. There are additional requirements this year and they include:
• Sending request by Thursday at 8 a.m. to alaina_larkin@fws.gov (for large groups, it’s to your advantage to request earlier and include approximate numbers/sizes needed).
• Scheduling and attending a 10-minute video chat to go over the snowshoes and bindings.
• Providing requested sizes and numbers of snowshoes at least one day prior to pick up.
• Scheduling a pickup time on Friday between noon and 4 p.m. Pickup is at the Oak Savanna Learning Center at 16797 289th Ave. NW near Zimmerman.
• Arriving at your scheduled pickup time and loading snowshoes into your vehicle.
• Returning snowshoes in good condition to the Oak Savanna Learning Center at your scheduled time the following Friday.
The Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that nurtures an appreciation for and the conservation of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge through education, volunteerism and philanthropy.
