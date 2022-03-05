Thousands have signed up for U.S. Mail delivery and there’s still time to register if you haven’t
Welcome to your new Elk River Star News. With this edition, we debut a totally new delivery system and a fresh new appearance.
We hope you enjoy reading this week’s news and we look forward to hearing your reaction.
For the past several months, we’ve been telling you, our Star News readers, about our plan to transition to a new tab-size paper format, as well as changing our delivery method to U.S. Mail.
The first thing you’ll notice is the new size and design. Newspapers around the country use this “tab” format, and the benefits are many. The smaller page format allows readers to easily navigate the newspaper very quickly. While the pages might be a bit smaller, the number of pages we publish will be increased so we hope you enjoy the new look.
We also need to offer you a big “thank you” for asking to receive the Star News.
We’ve signed up thousands of readers to receive the newspaper in the mail for free every week. Everyone who has signed up is receiving this week’s edition in their mailbox. If you haven’t signed up, you still have time.
All we ask is that you send us a completed requestor form so you don’t miss an issue of your hometown newspaper.
You can find the form in any issue of our newspaper or on our website at erstarnews.com.
We hope you enjoy the many exciting changes and enhancements we have planned. We will continue to work hard each and every day covering what’s important to you. — Jim Boyle, Star News managing editor
